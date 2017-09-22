News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arizona Fireplaces Introduces the FusionFire Steam Fireplace by Modern Flames
New Product Launch Event: Cocktails, Noshes & Special Appearance by Arizona's own Roger Clyne of Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
The launch party will take place at Arizona Fireplaces north store showroom located at 20835 N. 25th Place in Phoenix from 6pm-8pm hors d'oeuvres and cocktails plus a special appearance by Roger Clyne (Roger & Clyne & the Peacemakers)
When asked about why the company explored steam technology, Elliott White, Marketing Manager stated, "Steam is next greatest innovation in the fireplace industry, with the efficiencies of central heating the traditional fireplace is no longer needed as the main source of heat. The FusionFireTM Steam Fireplace is the first fireplace to successfully bridge the gap between gas and electric fireplaces with the look and feel of a real wood burning fireplace and the ease of installation and low-cost consumption of an electric. This patented protected product was specifically designed as an environmentally friendly solution for builders to put the fireplace back in new home construction. The FusionFireTM is built to meet the rigors of 24/7 use as well as the new parameters in new green building codes. Most importantly the FusionFireTM is safe to the wcj touch, consumes less the ¼ of a gallon of water an hour and operates off a standard 110V 20-amp house hold circuit. The FusionFireTM is a true engineering masterpiece."
Plan to go!
Who: Modern Flames
What: FusionFireTM Product Launch Party
When: Thursday, 10/26 from 6p-8p
Where: Arizona Fireplaces | Modern Flames Showroom
Address: 20835 N. 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
RSVP: Invitation only, please RSVP to marketing@modernflames.com
# # #
About Modern Flames
Modern Flames is known as the innovative leader in modern, contemporary electric fireplace design and technology for residential and commercial settings. The company pioneered the introduction of the contemporary linear electric fireplace throughout North America in 2008. The look has since become a very popular application for architects, designers, builders and homeowners because of the extremely realistic flame appearance paired with the ease of installation and overall cost compared to gas or wood fireplace. In 2017 Modern Flames was named to the INC 5000 as 1 of 150 companies in AZ that were named to the list. INC. 5000 is a list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States. This is Modern Flames fourth time and is honored to be on the list.
Not to the media: Thank you for your continued support and coverage of Arizona Fireplaces Modern Flames FusionFireTM Launch Party. If you would like video, photos or want to schedule a tour and/or interview, please contact J. Carro 480.495.8924.
Media Contact
J. Carro
jc@marketingideals.com | 480.495.8924
(602) 343-1000
***@marketingideals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 22, 2017