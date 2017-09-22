 
News By Tag
* Fireplace
* Steam Fireplace Technology
* Interior Design Build
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


Arizona Fireplaces Introduces the FusionFire Steam Fireplace by Modern Flames

New Product Launch Event: Cocktails, Noshes & Special Appearance by Arizona's own Roger Clyne of Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
 
 
Arizona Fireplaces Presents the FusionFire Steam Fireplace by Modern Flames
Arizona Fireplaces Presents the FusionFire Steam Fireplace by Modern Flames
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fireplace
Steam Fireplace Technology
Interior Design Build

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Features

PHOENIX - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Arizona company Modern Flames, a global, innovative leader in modern, contemporary electric fireplace design and technology for residential and commercial settings will be at Arizona Fireplaces' north store unveiling its newest product, the FusionFireTM  Steam Fireplace.  The FusionFireTM Steam Fireplace is the company's next step in engineering a patented, revolutionary line and this time they have successfully harnessed the power of commercial steam flame technology seen in the likes of Disney and Universal Studios.

The launch party will take place at Arizona Fireplaces north store showroom located at 20835 N. 25th Place in Phoenix from 6pm-8pm hors d'oeuvres and cocktails plus a special appearance by Roger Clyne (Roger & Clyne & the Peacemakers) to talk about his Ultra Premium Tequila.

When asked about why the company explored steam technology, Elliott White, Marketing Manager stated, "Steam is next greatest innovation in the fireplace industry, with the efficiencies of central heating the traditional fireplace is no longer needed as the main source of heat.  The FusionFireTM Steam Fireplace is the first fireplace to successfully bridge the gap between gas and electric fireplaces with the look and feel of a real wood burning fireplace and the ease of installation and low-cost consumption of an electric.  This patented protected product was specifically designed as an environmentally friendly solution for builders to put the fireplace back in new home construction.  The FusionFireTM is built to meet the rigors of 24/7 use as well as the new parameters in new green building codes.  Most importantly the FusionFireTM is safe to the wcj touch, consumes less the ¼ of a gallon of water an hour and operates off a standard 110V 20-amp house hold circuit. The FusionFireTM is a true engineering masterpiece."

Plan to go!

Who:          Modern Flames

What:          FusionFireTM  Product Launch Party

When:          Thursday, 10/26 from 6p-8p

Where:          Arizona Fireplaces | Modern Flames Showroom

Address:        20835 N. 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

RSVP:          Invitation only, please RSVP to marketing@modernflames.com

# # #

About Modern Flames

Modern Flames is known as the innovative leader in modern, contemporary electric fireplace design and technology for residential and commercial settings.  The company pioneered the introduction of the contemporary linear electric fireplace throughout North America in 2008.  The look has since become a very popular application for architects, designers, builders and homeowners because of the extremely realistic flame appearance paired with the ease of installation and overall cost compared to gas or wood fireplace.  In 2017 Modern Flames was named to the INC 5000 as 1 of 150 companies in AZ that were named to the list.  INC.  5000 is a list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States.   This is Modern Flames fourth time and is honored to be on the list.

Not to the media:  Thank you for your continued support and coverage of Arizona Fireplaces Modern Flames  FusionFireTM Launch Party.  If you would like video, photos or want to schedule a tour and/or interview, please contact J. Carro 480.495.8924.

Media Contact
J. Carro
jc@marketingideals.com | 480.495.8924
(602) 343-1000
***@marketingideals.com
End
Source:Arizona Fireplaces
Email:***@marketingideals.com Email Verified
Tags:Fireplace, Steam Fireplace Technology, Interior Design Build
Industry:Architecture
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 22, 2017
Marketing Ideals Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share