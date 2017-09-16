 
"Animaniacs in Concert!" with Voice Artist Rob Paulsen, Oct. 21 at Arcada Family Theatre

Award-winning actor resumes popular live program after career-threatening health scare
 
 
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "Animaniacs in Concert!" starring Rob Paulsen and Randy Rogel will be performed on Oct. 21, 2017 at the Arcada Family Theatre at Pheasant Run Resort located at 4051 East Main Street, St Charles, IL 60174. Ticket price ranges from $20-$35. There are two shows, one at 3 pm and a second show at 7:30 pm.

Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in "Pinky and the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and dozens of other beloved film and television projects, is bringing the beloved "Animaniacs" to the stage beginning with a show in New York in October.  He will be again joined by "Animaniacs" composer Randy Rogel to present "Animaniacs In Concert!" with several shows scheduled throughout the year and into 2017.

For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph.  Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever.  But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he's on the mend, cancer free, and ready to get back to work.

After performing at Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre in New York, "Animaniacs in Concert!" which features live music and voice work from Paulsen while beloved "Animaniacs" cartoons are screened, the show will hopscotch around the states with shows in St. Charles, Illinois (October 21); Arlington, Texas (October 27); Tucson, wcj Arizona (November 4); Long Island, NY (February 3, 2018); Chicago, Illinois (March 4, 2018); and two shows in Florida, St. Petersburg (May 18) and Orlando (May 19).

Meanwhile, in addition to "Animaniacs in Concert!," Paulsen continues to host his podcast "Talkin' Toons," featuring Paulsen talking with the animation industry's most illustrious and impressive artists.  It's recently moved to video format, hosted on nerdist.com.

And, grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Rob Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people's lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever.

Tickets available here for the 3 pm show: https://tix.extremetix.com/webtix/4529/event/72459

Tickets available here for the 7:30 pm show: https://tix.extremetix.com/webtix/4529/event/72460
