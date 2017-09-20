 

Farm to Feet Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Limited-Edition Bears Ears Sock

100 percent of net proceeds to go to the Conservation Alliance Public Lands Defense Fund
 
1 2
Farm to Feet Bears Ears Limited Edition sock in Monument Blue
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Farm to Feet, makers of 100% American socks, introduces the limited-edition Bears Ears sock in celebration of National Public Lands Day, Saturday, September 30, 2017. The sock, which commemorates the Utah National Monument that has been the center of the public lands debate, will be available exclusively at www.farmtofeet.com for $25, including shipping, beginning Monday, September 25, 2017. Farm to Feet will donate 100 percent of net proceeds to the Conservation Alliance Public Lands Defense Fund.

"Supporting our public lands and natural resources is embedded in our brand's core values – it's 100% American," said David Petri, Farm to Feet's VP of Marketing. "Our National Parks and Monuments showcase the best of America, and we are doing our part to help protect them and our nation's heritage."

National Public Lands Day falls annually on the fourth Saturday of September. Along with being a "fee-free day" at national parks and other public lands, National wcj Public Lands Day is also the largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands.  For a complete listing of Public Lands Day volunteer events visit https://www.neefusa.org/find-an-event.

The limited-edition Bears Ears' design is inspired by the National Monument's landscape and includes the text "#SaveBearsEars" around the inside of its welt. The Bears Ears, two elevated buttes that the monument derives its name, are prominently featured on the inside and outside ankle with colorful wide stripes inspired by the area's high desert color pallet. The lightweight, half-crew sock has padding in its heel and forefoot and will be offered in Monument Blue and SacRed.

To learn more about the Conservation Alliance and its efforts to protect our public lands visit www.conservationalliance.com.

To learn more about Farm to Feet and its collection of 100% American socks visit www.farmtofeet.com.

ABOUT FARM TO FEET
Farm to Feet™ is committed to the single, simple goal of creating the world's best wool socks by exclusively using an all-American recipe: US materials, US manufacturing, and US workers. With its supply chain completely within the U.S., Farm to Feet is able to ensure the highest quality materials and end products, while having as little impact on the environment as possible. Once the wool is grown and sheared in the Rocky Mountains, the remaining processes take place within 300 miles of its sustainability-focused knitting facility in Mt. Airy, NC. All Farm to Feet socks feature seamless toe closures, a comfort compression fit from the top through the arch, and superior cushioning for ultimate performance and comfort.  Learn more at www.farmtofeet.com and join us on Facebook.

