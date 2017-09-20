Country(s)
Industry News
Farm to Feet Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Limited-Edition Bears Ears Sock
100 percent of net proceeds to go to the Conservation Alliance Public Lands Defense Fund
"Supporting our public lands and natural resources is embedded in our brand's core values – it's 100% American," said David Petri, Farm to Feet's VP of Marketing. "Our National Parks and Monuments showcase the best of America, and we are doing our part to help protect them and our nation's heritage."
National Public Lands Day falls annually on the fourth Saturday of September. Along with being a "fee-free day" at national parks and other public lands, National wcj Public Lands Day is also the largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. For a complete listing of Public Lands Day volunteer events visit https://www.neefusa.org/
The limited-edition Bears Ears' design is inspired by the National Monument's landscape and includes the text "#SaveBearsEars"
To learn more about the Conservation Alliance and its efforts to protect our public lands visit www.conservationalliance.com.
To learn more about Farm to Feet and its collection of 100% American socks visit www.farmtofeet.com.
ABOUT FARM TO FEET
Farm to Feet™ is committed to the single, simple goal of creating the world's best wool socks by exclusively using an all-American recipe: US materials, US manufacturing, and US workers. With its supply chain completely within the U.S., Farm to Feet is able to ensure the highest quality materials and end products, while having as little impact on the environment as possible. Once the wool is grown and sheared in the Rocky Mountains, the remaining processes take place within 300 miles of its sustainability-
Media Contact
Michael Collin
Pale Morning Media
michael@palemorning.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse