September 2017
Kelley Kronenberg's Jacqueline Costoya Appointed Assistant Chair of Junior League 2018 Riverwalk Run

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Attorney Jacqueline Costoya has been appointed as Assistant Chair of the 2018 Riverwalk Run. This annual event is hosted by the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, with all proceeds from the event benefitting the organization's current community projects.

The Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale is a non-profit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

As an Attorney in Kelley Kronenberg's Fort Lauderdale office, Ms. Costoya assists in handing matters related to Real Property Litigation and works with businesses, banks and financial service providers with regard to regulatory, enforcement, transactional and litigation matters. She was recently appointed to The Florida Bar's Media and Communications Law Committee, effective July 1, 2017.

Ms. Costoya is admitted to practice law in Florida and the United States wcj District Court, Southern District of Florida. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law where she graduated cum laude, served on the executive board of the Charles C. Papy, Jr. Moot Court Board, and received the Dean's Certificate of Achievement in Client Communications.

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by the Daily Business Review, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

