The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team of KW N. Atlanta Expands with Shikha Sharma
The North Atlanta real estate market continues to expand resulting in The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team adding a new Buyers Specialist.
"We are happy to announce that our team is growing with the addition of Buyer's Agent Shikha Sharma." said Mary Ellen Vanaken, CEO of The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team. "Keller Williams offers its associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. We know that Shikha will be a great addition to our team and our clients will love working with her."
Shikha Sharma came to the United States from India in 1997. A new country, a new unique culture, and a new language was easily embraced by Shikha. A resident of the North Atlanta area for over 18+ years, she holds an Associate Degrees in Science and Medical wcj Assisting from Georgia Perimeter College and Gwinnett College. Shikha's interest in new home construction led her to her current passion of Real Estate. She received her real estate license in 2016 and is an enthusiastic buyer's specialist who appreciates and assists her clients in finding their dream home. Her clients rave about her service and her wonderful attention to detail.
Keller Williams has put its mark on the real estate industry by offering comprehensive educational resources and technological tools. In 2015 Training Magazine named the company as the No. 1 training organization (http://www.trainingmag.com/
"I chose Keller Williams because of its reputation and support of Real Estate Teams," says Sharma. "I want to continue to grow my real estate business, and Keller Williams with The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team provides the training and technology that will help me reach my goals."
The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team of the North Atlanta Market Center, located at 5780 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta, GA.
To learn more about The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team at Keller Williams, call Mary Ellen Vanaken at 678-665-2887 or visit www.northatlantaluxury.com
The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team
Mary Ellen Vanaken Team
