Dancer, Asia Diamond Mason-Graces Atlanta Billboard

-- The extraordinary actress, dancer and model Asia Diamond is currently being featured on billboards throughout Atlanta advertising the beautiful Azzeli Jewelry line. Azzeli Jewelry being a company that prides itself in making women look and feel their best. Azzeli is committed to getting their customers the world's most beautiful high fashion and crystal jewelry. Asia happily took the opportunity to assist in showcasing such an amazing line. Asia enjoyed playing dress up as she slayed with beautifully done hair andvmake up that simply heighten the exquisite simplicity an beauty of the Azzeli Jewelry. This elegant line of jewlery can be worn with just about anything a woman could have in her wardrobe. It compliments anything wcj its paired with. Leaving today's woman feeling like the Queen she is. A wide variety of options will ensure that even the pickiest critic will have trouble not finding a piece they can't live without"Dreams do come true. Everytime I seen a billboard, I always said I will be on a billboard one day. My dream has came true. I want to thank Azzeli Jewlery, Azu Studios, Marian Haye and Fantasy Faces" says Asia Diamond Mason.Azzeli Jewlery Billboard can be found at 5425 Peachtree Blvd Chamblee, GA 30341www.AzzeliJewlery.com