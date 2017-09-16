News By Tag
Take Flight Launches Performance Training Platform for Super Athletes
Take Flight, a Silver Spring, MD-based non-profit organization, is working with athletes from a variety of sports to help them reach their uncapped potential. The organization has a firm belief that performance training is there to inspire, motivate, educate, consult and professionally guide athletes to exceed their goals.
Take Flight offers two programs for athletes: FIT and FLIGHT. These programs are being offered for individual and small groups of athletes this year and plans have been made to offer programs for teams in 2018.
Gaining a competitive advantage in sports is essential. Let me introduce you to two innovative programs designed to provide competitive advantages for you and your athletes.
FIT – Focuses core strength and balance
FIT improves performance and reduce injury risk with a motion training system that resolves the tension patterns that create imbalanced and inefficient joints and structural systems. Body segments that do not correctly align with their adjoining segments lose strength and speed.
FIT resolves the muscular tension patterning that causes misalignment and related strength loss. With muscles balanced around the joints and correctly aligned, an athlete is free to reach his or her potential and maximize core strength.
FLIGHT – Focuses on explosiveness
FLIGHT improves the athlete's stability, velocity, reaction, strength and agility. These are primary goals in most sports, but this system forms a unique movement foundation upon which team coaches and strength and conditioning coaches can enhance skills using established methods for their sport.
FLIGHT techniques teach the athlete to perform automatically and free. All training methods are fundamental and efficient which causes the body to act and react precise and explosive. Coaches will be amazed wcj by and enjoy working with FLIGHT trained athletes.
Everyone has the potential to become a SUPER ATHLETE.
About Take Flight
Take Flight is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009 our mission is to impact lives and empower communities through education and fitness. Take Flight Programs promote enhanced physical and financial wellness. We provide education and fitness programs for low-income communities. Health is just as important as finances and exercise is the key to longer lasting energy. This is why daily exercise is one of the top habits implemented by some of the world's most successful people.
Visit Take Flight online http://www.takeflightinc.org/
Contact: Paul Williams
Tel.: (240) 839-1848
Email: paul@takeflightinc.org
Website: www.takeflightinc.org
