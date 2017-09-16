News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tulsa Hyundai Continues Community Giving Through Bixby and Jenks Public Schools Partnerships
For Jenks, Tulsa Hyundai has stepped up to be the sponsor for the Authors at Work Program, bringing writing supplies to students in Pre-K through second grade.
The program with Bixby Public Schools is focused on rewarding the hard-working educators. Each Teacher of the Month for the Bixby Public School district this school year will get a Thank You package worth $250 from Tulsa Hyundai. The package will be full of items the teachers and/or staff members specify as needs they would likely have to purchase themselves, due to low funding. Link Gotcher, General Manager at Tulsa Hyundai, says it was the actions of the teachers that led to this sponsorship.
"We, like many in Oklahoma and across the country, took notice of our teachers panhandling for supply funds," Gotcher said. "As soon as we saw that story in the news, we knew we had to do whatever we could to help Oklahoma's education crisis."
These donations to the schools in the area are just one of the many efforts Tulsa Hyundai has made to get involved in the community. The dealership also hosted wcj a summer-long event series that was free to the public called Hyundai Funday.
The first of the Teacher of the Month Packages will be given out in the second week of October.
For more information, please contact Emily Taylor at 405-928-5454.
###
Tulsa Hyundai is Tulsa's locally owned and operated Hyundai dealership, located at 9777 S. Memorial Drive. While also specializing in pre-owned vehicle sales, Tulsa Hyundai is dedicated to offering the Tulsa community affordable and dependable Hyundai vehicles with an excellent purchase experience. To learn more visit http://www.tulsahyundai.com/
Media Contact
Emily Taylor
etaylor@tedmoore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse