 
News By Tag
* Education
* Oklahoma
* State Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tulsa
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716

Tulsa Hyundai Continues Community Giving Through Bixby and Jenks Public Schools Partnerships

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education
Oklahoma
State Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
Tulsa - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Partnerships

TULSA, Okla. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Tulsa Hyundai's newest venture into community giving targets underfunded and underappreciated school districts in Oklahoma, specifically Tulsa. The locally owned new and used vehicle dealership has committed to donating directly to the classrooms of two school districts, Jenks and Bixby, in unique ways.

For Jenks, Tulsa Hyundai has stepped up to be the sponsor for the Authors at Work Program, bringing writing supplies to students in Pre-K through second grade.

The program with Bixby Public Schools is focused on rewarding the hard-working educators. Each Teacher of the Month for the Bixby Public School district this school year will get a Thank You package worth $250 from Tulsa Hyundai. The package will be full of items the teachers and/or staff members specify as needs they would likely have to purchase themselves, due to low funding.  Link Gotcher, General Manager at Tulsa Hyundai, says it was the actions of the teachers that led to this sponsorship.

"We, like many in Oklahoma and across the country, took notice of our teachers panhandling for supply funds," Gotcher said. "As soon as we saw that story in the news, we knew we had to do whatever we could to help Oklahoma's education crisis."

These donations to the schools in the area are just one of the many efforts Tulsa Hyundai has made to get involved in the community. The dealership also hosted wcj a summer-long event series that was free to the public called Hyundai Funday.

The first of the Teacher of the Month Packages will be given out in the second week of October.

For more information, please contact Emily Taylor at 405-928-5454.

###

Tulsa Hyundai is Tulsa's locally owned and operated Hyundai dealership, located at 9777 S. Memorial Drive. While also specializing in pre-owned vehicle sales, Tulsa Hyundai is dedicated to offering the Tulsa community affordable and dependable Hyundai vehicles with an excellent purchase experience. To learn more visit http://www.tulsahyundai.com/.

Media Contact
Emily Taylor
etaylor@tedmoore.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tedmoore.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share