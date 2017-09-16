On September 16th at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater, local residents took solace in music and enjoyed classical music concert in honor of National Piano Month. The performer was Polish pianist, Mr. Andreas Kazmierzack.

-- The Concert had been scheduled for Sept the 16th in honor of National Piano Month (celebrated every September across the country), and the legacy of music that has come from this famed instrument. Meanwhile Hurricane Irma had hit the Tampa Bay area on Sept 11th and left the community reeling with the aftermath and coping with damage from fallen trees, lack of electricity and the resultant problems."I thought to myself, should we postpone the concert?" said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the center and event organizer. "Then I realized, this is all the more reason to have the concert. People want to take their minds off their problems for a moment and piano music is soothing and will do just that."Guests came together at the Scientology Information Center, a location which was also listed by the City of Clearwater as a "Cooling Center" for those who had no power, or A/C or needed to recharge their phones and batteries.Mr. Andreas Kazmierzack performed selections from Chopin, Beethoven and Liszt and narrated these songs as to their history.One guest said to Mr. Kazmierzack, "I really enjoyed my time here. It was very pleasant – especially since I don't have light (power) at home and this helps to distract me from those situations. It's nice to be here with other people, with light and refreshments. Thank you for inviting me here. It really meant a lot."The next performance at the Information Center will be an old-time radio show theatrical reading on October 14th of the comical murder-mystery drama of "Mad Dog Murder" by L. Ron Hubbard. Presented by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater at the Scientology Information Center at 6:30pm.To attend this concert or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, wcj please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.