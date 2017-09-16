 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716

Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Agrees with "Tax Simplification" at Senate Tax Reform Hearing

 
 
WASHINGTON - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Senate Finance Committee met yesterday for a hearing to discuss reforming the business tax code. Tax reform expert and CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Julio Gonzalez, attended to hear what the panelists had to say – especially the points on tax reform's effect on real estate businesses.

President and CEO of the Real Estate Roundtable, Jeffrey DeBoer, called for tax reform on real estate businesses. "We should restructure our nation's tax laws to unleash entrepreneurship, capital formation, and job creation. At the same time, Congress should undertake comprehensive tax reform with caution, given the potential for tremendous economic dislocation. Tax policy changes that affect the owners, developers, investors and financiers of commercial real estate will have a significant impact on the U.S. economy, potentially in unforeseen ways. A broad-based acceleration of economic growth through tax reform would boost real estate construction and development and spur job creation. However, Congress should be wary of changes that result in short-term, artificial stimulus and a burst of real estate investment that is ultimately unsustainable and counterproductive. Real estate investment should be demand driven, not tax driven. In short, we should avoid policies that create a 'sugar high' that is fleeting and potentially damaging to our future economic health," said Mr. DeBoer.

Mr. Gonzalez agreed with Mr. DeBoer's points. "Accelerating the expensing for buildings would create real estate tax shelters without demand and the United States would have the 1980s S and L crisis all over again," said Mr. Gonzalez.

After the hearing, Mr. Gonzalez met with the Chief of Staff for the Office of Congressman Carlos Curbelo, Roy M. Schultheis, to discuss the hearing and hurricane Irma's devastation to Florida. From there, wcj Mr. Gonzalez visited with Senator Tim Scott and Senator Ted Cruz to review tax reform and health care.

About Julio Gonzalez

Tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez, works weekly in Washington, D.C. to advise on tax reform. He is the go-to tax expert representing Hispanic 100, Hispanic Council, and family offices. Mr. Gonzalez is a regular public speaker on a national level regarding tax reform and tax sophistication for wealth preservation.

Besides being a go-to tax reform expert, Mr. Gonzalez founded the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO and Founder of Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS). ETS is the country's largest specialty tax engineering firm which specializes in the preservation of wealth and United States' job creation through IRS engineering-based services to include research and development manufacturing tax credits, energy tax incentives studies, cost segregation deprecation studies for buildings, and disposition studies. In addition to ETS, Mr. Gonzalez started several other family operational companies including his family office, Gonzalez Family Office (GFO), Calle Gato Ocho (CGO), Engineered Venture Services (EVS) and Engineered Family Office (EFO). For more information, please visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.

Engineered Tax Services News
