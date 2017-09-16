News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Agrees with "Tax Simplification" at Senate Tax Reform Hearing
President and CEO of the Real Estate Roundtable, Jeffrey DeBoer, called for tax reform on real estate businesses. "We should restructure our nation's tax laws to unleash entrepreneurship, capital formation, and job creation. At the same time, Congress should undertake comprehensive tax reform with caution, given the potential for tremendous economic dislocation. Tax policy changes that affect the owners, developers, investors and financiers of commercial real estate will have a significant impact on the U.S. economy, potentially in unforeseen ways. A broad-based acceleration of economic growth through tax reform would boost real estate construction and development and spur job creation. However, Congress should be wary of changes that result in short-term, artificial stimulus and a burst of real estate investment that is ultimately unsustainable and counterproductive. Real estate investment should be demand driven, not tax driven. In short, we should avoid policies that create a 'sugar high' that is fleeting and potentially damaging to our future economic health," said Mr. DeBoer.
Mr. Gonzalez agreed with Mr. DeBoer's points. "Accelerating the expensing for buildings would create real estate tax shelters without demand and the United States would have the 1980s S and L crisis all over again," said Mr. Gonzalez.
After the hearing, Mr. Gonzalez met with the Chief of Staff for the Office of Congressman Carlos Curbelo, Roy M. Schultheis, to discuss the hearing and hurricane Irma's devastation to Florida. From there, wcj Mr. Gonzalez visited with Senator Tim Scott and Senator Ted Cruz to review tax reform and health care.
About Julio Gonzalez
Tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez, works weekly in Washington, D.C. to advise on tax reform. He is the go-to tax expert representing Hispanic 100, Hispanic Council, and family offices. Mr. Gonzalez is a regular public speaker on a national level regarding tax reform and tax sophistication for wealth preservation.
Besides being a go-to tax reform expert, Mr. Gonzalez founded the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO and Founder of Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS). ETS is the country's largest specialty tax engineering firm which specializes in the preservation of wealth and United States' job creation through IRS engineering-
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse