Dominick Antonino Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Mr. Antonino brings a business background in sales and management of over 20 years and excelled in client satisfaction. He combines his sales, service, and negotiating skills to ensure his clients get an exceptional home buying experience. "My goal with each person I serve is for them to feel they have been cared for. That the trust they place in me has been earned and honored," said Mr. Antonino. "RE/MAX DFW Associates support systems will position me to provide best in class service." In addition to specializing in the East Dallas Lake and Garden District, Mr. Antonino will provide a specialized offering for accessible living and aging in place.
Manager of the Dallas office, Matina Rose, spoke highly of Mr. Antonino's affiliation by stating,
"I'm excited to have Dominick join our great team. He is a natural professional and knows the real estate market well. He fits right in and I look forward to seeing his business grow here soon with RE/MAX DFW Associates."
Originally from New Haven, CT, Mr. Antonino has lived in Dallas, TX, for 17 years and has extensive knowledge of the area. Prior to real estate, he served in the US Army for over 6 years including a combat tour in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He is married and wcj a father of two daughters. He enjoys shooting sports and spending time with family and his two fun-loving dogs.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Dominick Antonino can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.818.4142 or via e-mail at dominick.antonino@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
