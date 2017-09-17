 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Dallas
* Re Max
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Dominick Antonino Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Dominick Antonino Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Dominick Antonino Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Dallas
Re Max

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes new associate, Dominick Antonino, to the Dallas office.

Mr. Antonino brings a business background in sales and management of over 20 years and excelled in client satisfaction. He combines his sales, service, and negotiating skills to ensure his clients get an exceptional home buying experience. "My goal with each person I serve is for them to feel they have been cared for. That the trust they place in me has been earned and honored," said Mr. Antonino. "RE/MAX DFW Associates support systems will position me to provide best in class service." In addition to specializing in the East Dallas Lake and Garden District, Mr. Antonino will provide a specialized offering for accessible living and aging in place.

Manager of the Dallas office, Matina Rose, spoke highly of Mr. Antonino's affiliation by stating,

"I'm excited to have Dominick join our great team. He is a natural professional and knows the real estate market well. He fits right in and I look forward to seeing his business grow here soon with RE/MAX DFW Associates."

Originally from New Haven, CT, Mr. Antonino has lived in Dallas, TX, for 17 years and has extensive knowledge of the area. Prior to real estate, he served in the US Army for over 6 years including a combat tour in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He is married and wcj a father of two daughters. He enjoys shooting sports and spending time with family and his two fun-loving dogs.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Dominick Antonino can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.818.4142 or via e-mail at dominick.antonino@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Dallas, Re Max
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share