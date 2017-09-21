Country(s)
Bishop Charles E. Blake Thanks Los Angeles Community and UPS for Cities Largest Community-wide Donation Drive for Hurricane Harvey Victims
Official Statement of Thanks from Bishop Charles E. Blake in response to Hurricane Harvey Relief Initiative
Local news media outlets, social media sharing, on-air coverage, Eventbrite notice and word of mouth spread the news of Los Angeles' massive donation drive - and the Angelenos responded in droves. People from every walk of life: every socio-economic, racial, religious, and political background drove to Crenshaw Boulevard, in South Central, Los Angeles to drop off, non-perishable food, bottled water, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, women's sanitary products, new undergarments, new children's clothing, new adult clothing, cleaning products, plastic garbage pails, plastic trash bags, shovels and tools.
United Parcel Service (UPS) donated their services to deliver all of the donated goods to a designated location in the Houston area. UPS's wcj participation in Los Angeles was their first public Hurricane Harvey assistance initiative. COGIC Charities has secured a 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse from the city of Houston where the goods will be delivered. The facility will serve as a Super Resource Center where residents affected by the disaster can receive the donated basic-needs items, along with any other needed assistance. Bishop Charles Blake will participate in the ribbon cutting of the Super Resource Center on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
Statement from Bishop Charles E. Blake
What we accomplished in ten days, was the result of thousands of good people coming together, and making donations, to help our brothers and sisters whose lives were torn asunder by Hurricane Harvey. We want to thank the entire Los Angeles Community for understanding the importance of charity and accepting the challenge to positively impact the lives of many Texans in a real and tangible way by donating 1000's of requested items. Your generosity was overwhelming. I was moved by the stream of cars that flowed through the parking lot filled with donations. Faces of all ages, all colors, speaking with different dialects and languages - this is what makes Los Angeles special. Mayor Eric Garcetti should be very proud of his constituents.
This was a herculean undertaking, but it was necessary, and because of the strategy and teamwork of Erving "Magic" Johnson, COGIC Charities, UPS, Stevie Wonder's KJLH, Reverends Mark Whitlock and Kelvin Saul and others; the donation drive will be a tremendous blessing to many people. To all my partners in this great work, thank you.
I want to thank the 100's of volunteers who worked so diligently to make sure that the donated items were properly cared for. I want to thank my fellow clergy men and women who helped in the planning and others who reminded their members to donate. We are thankful to the media outlets who covered the donation drive and provided logistical information for potential donors. I want to thank all the politicians and communities leaders who galvanized their neighbors to become engaged in this cause. Last but not least, I want to thank the West Angeles Church of God in Christ family for your willingness to be of service to our Los Angeles community. Lady Mae Blake, and I are humbled by the awesome opportunity to have served with so many equally moved and inspired to donate your time, talents and resources to those victimized by Hurricane Harvey - Thank you.
May God continue to bless and keep you.
Bishop Charles E. Blake
