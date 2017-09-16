News By Tag
APIDays Berlin - The finish line for PSD2 and Open Banking
Winning Strategies for Open BankingFor third year in a row APIDays Banking will bring together more than 500 industry leadersfrom traditional and new banks, fintechs, key industry influencers and regulators for an intensive two-day conference.
APIDays Banking APIs and PSD2 conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in Open Banking and it's impact on the industry in a post-PSD2 world: thought leaders and strategists from banks, fintechs, business consultancies – and of course regulators. This comprehensive event will explore through a series of keynotes and panel sessions the truly digital banking era as technologies must move out of the sandbox and into production to underpin a winning strategy for success in the new reality.
Attend from 7-8 November in Berlin to see what are banks' options, gain actionable insights and:
● hear from the leaders at the frontline of industry change
● see the recent developments in the digital transformation of banking
● connect with key players shaping the APIs Banking sector
● gain a crucial understanding of the Open Banking landscape & future trends
● attend wcj deep-dive workshops
● check how is the fintech scene evolving and collaborate with banks
This year's event will take place in the historic soviet style Cafe Moskau, located in the center of Berlin. See here http://www.apidays.io/
REGISTER HERE https://www.eventbrite.com/
Do you want to sponsor the event and/or speak at the event? Let us know!
This event is organised by Open Bank Project and OAuth.io
If you have any questions regarding the event please contact:
Elena Trpevska | elena@tesobe.com | +49 30 8145 3994
About us
APIdays Conferences are the main worldwide series of API industry conferences. Created in 2012 in Paris by Webshell/OAuth.io and Fabernovel, APIdays is now a succession of 7 conferences held each year in 7 countries, with the aim to democratize and evangelize the usage and the opportunity of APIs for corporations and businesses. Each conference is a 2-day event, with one dedicated track for the business of APIs and one dedicated track for the technical aspect of APIs. The APIdays series now attracts more than 5,000+ business and technical attendees with 250+ speakers each year.
Open Bank Project
The Open Bank Project, led by Berlin-based software company TESOBE, is the leading open-source API solution for banks. It empowers financial institutions to securely and rapidly enhance their digital offerings. The Open Bank Project assists banks to deploy open banking platforms, by providing access to more than 140 standardised APIs that are used by over 7,000 developers worldwide.
OAuth
OAuth.io is a platform managing identity for developers and enterprises. OAuth.io enables enterprises to make their own OAuth server to manage authorizations in their access level strategy , and also help developers to implement Social logins and authenticate users from 100+ 3rd party platforms. All of this in one platform
Contact
Elena Trpevska
***@tesobe.com
