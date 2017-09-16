News By Tag
Major Revival & Move of GOD: September 27-30 at The Plaza Resort & Spa
The keynote speakers are Lillian de Fin, the great granddaughter of Smith Wigglesworth who was a great healing minister and was called the "Apostle of Faith" and Dr. Jack Sheffield founder of Deep River Ministries in Texas featured on Sid Roth's show: "Its Supernatural " in August.
Lillian de Fin walks in the same healing gifts of Smith Wigglesworth and she will be revealing to those that come the end time prophecies of her great grandfather.
Smith Prophesied two distinct moves of the Holy Spirit of God. The first move will witness a restoration of the baptism and the gifts of the power and fire of the Holy Spirit.
In the second move, new churches will be started with a revival of the Word and promises of God being fulfilled.
This is historic first time gathering of International healing ministries that includes anointed leaders of wcj the International Order of St. Luke (OSL) and their members. It has been prophesied that this gathering will precipitate a glorious awakening of the signs and wonders of the end times. Jack Sheffield, a leader in the OSL walks in the supernatural gifts of the Holy Spirit.
To register for this historic event where you can receive the anointing and gifts of the Holy Spirit, please go to the event website: https://arisetoglory.org. More information can be found on www.ChristHealsUs.com, on Christian Healing Center's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
About Christian Healing Center:
The Christian Healing Center Organization was formed in 2007 while training prayer ministers. It is part of the international Christ Healing Centers, headquartered in San Antonio, TX. CHC is the starting point for more Christ Healing Centers in our area. CHC's goal is to have 1000 Healing Centers within the next few years.
Daniel G. Murray
***@gmail.com
