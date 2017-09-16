 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716

BHC Press and Mackenzie Flohr Announce Multi-book Publishing Deal

Actor Jake Dudman selected as narrator for The Rite of Wands audiobook
 
Mackenzie Flohr
Mackenzie Flohr
LIVONIA, Mich. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- BHC Press announced today they have entered into a five-book publishing agreement with YA author Mackenzie Flohr. The Rite of Abnegation, the second book in The Rite of Wand series, will be released under the agreement with a 2018 publication date and tells the tale of Mierta McKinnon, a young wizard.

"Writing The Rite of Wands series has been a magical journey. It is an honor to have found a publisher in BHC Press who believes not only in my vision but also my career as an author," stated Ms. Flohr. "I am thrilled to introduce new readers to the world of Iverna and the ongoing adventures of warlock Mierta McKinnon."

BHC Press made the announcement saying, "Mackenzie Flohr has created a magical world where nothing is as it seems. She is an exceptional wcj writer with excellent world-building. We're over the moon she is with us at BHC Press, and we know her novels will capture the hearts of both new and current readers alike."

Fans will be thrilled to learn a special hardcover edition of The Rite of Wands, the first book in the series, will be released in November 2017. The Rite of Wands audiobook is also currently in production with narrator Jake Dudman. Mr. Dudman is best known for his Doctor Who impersonations and is currently narrating tales for the Tenth and Eleventh Doctor's time with Big Finish.

BHC Press retains World English rights and will be publishing all books in The Rite of Wand series as well as other titles. All books will be mutually agreed upon by both author and publisher.

Mackenzie Flohr grew up in the heartland of America, chasing leprechauns and rainbows and dreaming of angels. A storyteller at heart, she loves to inspire the imagination. Mackenzie makes her home in Michigan, where she is currently penning her next adventure.

BHC Press is an alternative-hybrid publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults.

To learn more about Mackenzie Flohr and BHC Press, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/

End
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:BHC Press, Publishing Deal, Book Contract, ya, Teen Fiction, Book Deal, Mackenzie Flohr, Jake Dudman
Industry:Books, Entertainment, Publishing
Location:Livonia - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BHC Press News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share