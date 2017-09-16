Country(s)
BHC Press and Mackenzie Flohr Announce Multi-book Publishing Deal
Actor Jake Dudman selected as narrator for The Rite of Wands audiobook
"Writing The Rite of Wands series has been a magical journey. It is an honor to have found a publisher in BHC Press who believes not only in my vision but also my career as an author," stated Ms. Flohr. "I am thrilled to introduce new readers to the world of Iverna and the ongoing adventures of warlock Mierta McKinnon."
BHC Press made the announcement saying, "Mackenzie Flohr has created a magical world where nothing is as it seems. She is an exceptional wcj writer with excellent world-building. We're over the moon she is with us at BHC Press, and we know her novels will capture the hearts of both new and current readers alike."
Fans will be thrilled to learn a special hardcover edition of The Rite of Wands, the first book in the series, will be released in November 2017. The Rite of Wands audiobook is also currently in production with narrator Jake Dudman. Mr. Dudman is best known for his Doctor Who impersonations and is currently narrating tales for the Tenth and Eleventh Doctor's time with Big Finish.
BHC Press retains World English rights and will be publishing all books in The Rite of Wand series as well as other titles. All books will be mutually agreed upon by both author and publisher.
Mackenzie Flohr grew up in the heartland of America, chasing leprechauns and rainbows and dreaming of angels. A storyteller at heart, she loves to inspire the imagination. Mackenzie makes her home in Michigan, where she is currently penning her next adventure.
To learn more about Mackenzie Flohr and BHC Press, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/
