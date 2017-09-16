News By Tag
Profound Image Photography Finalist in the English Wedding Awards
Profound Image Photography has been selected as a finalist for the Photographer of the Year in the East Midlands region of English Wedding Awards.
"When I received the call, I thought it was another marketing ploy and was wating to hear the catch. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that some of my customers had nominated me and that I was, indeed, selected as a finalist and invited to attend the award ceremony in November. I understand that there are around 5 finalists for the East Midlands region so I am very proud to have been selected as one of them." Clive says.
Profound Image Photography wcj is unique in its approach to wedding photography. An example of this is that engaged couples can "try before they buy" with a complimentary, no obligation engagement shoot. The shoot lasts for around an hour and the couple receive around 50 fully editied digital images completely free.
Clive explains he appraoches each wedding with an open mind and that his approach is to get to know the couple, adapting the images to suit them. He does not use standard poses and as a result every wedding looks different truly reflecting the personalities of the couple. He sees the engagement shoot is a key step in the process of getting to know the couple and their preferences.
Examples of Profound Image's Wedding Photography and packages can be found at http://www.profoundimage.co.uk/
If you would like to learn more about the benefits of an engagement shoot, please visit the Profound Image's blog at http://www.profoundimage.co.uk/
