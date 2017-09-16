News By Tag
The Magnolia Company Selected to be Featured by The Grommet
TheGrommet.com is a curated online marketplace and product launch platform. The site launches unique, undiscovered products to help them succeed.
The Magnolia Company's new handmade lacquer wreaths will be featured on the site beginning Sept. 22. These are finished with a highly-durable coating and sealed to endure the elements giving them the appearance as if they were coated in glass. With proper care, they will last many seasons and even if used outdoors, they can be displayed in direct sunlight and will not fade or run.
The Grommet selects just 3% of products and companies they review, using these criteria published online:
"First, they (products and companies) must be true innovators. Second, they must have rich stories to share (often full of blood, sweat and tears). Third, they must be built on strong values. Those values can include preserving a handcraft, solving a problem in a fresh way, creating jobs in a struggling or developing region, building a social or green enterprise, manufacturing in the USA, or inventing wcj new technologies."
Roth is thrilled with the company's latest achievement.
"We've are so blessed to have the support of The Grommet team, who are so driven to help businesses like us succeed," he said. "It has been an honor to work with them and we look forward to great success being highlighted on thegrommet.com."
The Magnolia Company handcrafts magnolia wreaths, dried wreaths, garlands, mantelpieces, boxwood wreaths, Christmas wreaths, and fresh wreaths. Their desire is to continually expand upon their rich heritage of producing high quality products through creativity, ingenuity and old-fashioned hard work. They are located in Barberville, Florida and can be reached at 1-800-880-4662, or online at http://www.TheMagnoliaCompany.com/
The Magnolia Company also creates beautiful wreaths and decorations made from magnolia leaves grown on their farm in Barberville, Florida. Their wreaths have been hung in The White House and their products have been featured in Oprah's O Magazine, Martha Stewart Wedding Magazine, several issues of Southern Living Magazine, Southern Lady, Cottage Journal and more.
