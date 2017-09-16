

Betterview Integrates Understory Weather Data into its Platform Offering Insurers a Way to Assess Historical Weather Events Before Drone Flights 1 2 Sample Drone Inspection Photo Sample Roof & Building Analysis SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Betterview, which is quickly becoming the platform essential to every transaction around buildings and properties, and Understory, Inc., a weather network and analytics company, today announced it has integrated Understory's historical weather data into its UAV software platform.



This strategic partnership will now allow Betterview users to review historical hail, high wind, precipitation and ice dam data before sending a drone out to inspect buildings & properties. By simply entering an address into Betterview's Tower platform, underwriters & adjusters can now review historical weather information, current weather conditions, satellite imagery, and building age to screen risk and investigate claims.



"Every time one of our insurance client submits an order, they want to know as much about a building & property as possible," explains David Lyman & Dave Tobias, Co-Founders, Betterview. "In order to create more context around buildings & properties, underwriters and adjusters often go to various websites to gather building information, weather data, building & property images, etc. Our partnership with Understory pre-fills vital historical weather information to automate parts of the information gathering process, and more importantly, create a complete risk profile for our clients," said Lyman & Tobias.



Betterview's software platform provides users with a holistic view of risk by assessing various building and property attributes before drone flights, then using artificial intelligence in conjunction with construction & roofing experts to analyze imagery captured post flight. Betterview's computer vision is based on a proprietary database of over 1 million analyzed and tagged photos of buildings and properties. With every inspection Betterview performs, its computer vision gets better at identifying potential roof related claims, such as hail damage, wind damage, loose wires, water ponding, wcj debris, and more.



"We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership with Betterview," explains Alex Kubicek, CEO, Understory. "Our data is the perfect compliment to the roof and property insights Betterview generates. For example, an underwriter may be renewing a commercial policy with a roof that is four years old. When the address is entered into Betterview's platform, the underwriter may see there were significant hail and wind events over the last two years. While the roof may be relatively new, the underwriter may want to dig deeper due to these events, and use a drone to make sure the roof was properly installed or alert the policyholder of any other potential issues," said Kubick.



Betterview's drone platform, used by over 90 insurers, also offers detailed reports for roof inspections, claims estimates, wildfire reports and more. For additional information about this partnership, visit



About Betterview

Betterview, founded in late 2014, is one of the leading software platforms and service providers for capturing and analyzing data from drones. Betterview, with its network of 4,400+ drone operators worldwide, has inspected over 8,300 buildings for over 90 customers in insurance, real estate, and construction. Betterview streamlines the inspection process by using drones and software to capture a comprehensive set of aerial building imagery, data and expert analysis. For more information, visit:



About Understory, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Understory, Inc., is a weather network and analytics company that provides dense surface observations generated by their proprietary weather stations. Their composite of granular weather data has applications across a variety of markets, including broadcasting, insurance, agriculture, forecasting, and risk mitigation. The information collected by Understory is analyzed and processed to create real-time datasets, views, and actionable information from historical, current, and forecasted weather events to provide better insight and early detection of risks. For more information, visit



Contact

Paul Ptashnick

***@paulptashnick.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12666025/1

