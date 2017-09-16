News By Tag
Travelers United Adds Cybersecurity and Savings
New! Support travel advocacy and get secure WiFi, restaurant savings, and more
"The Travelers United team has put months of thought into creating a unique program that will benefit all members -- both business and vacation travelers," according to the group president Charles Leocha. "These benefits add up to more than $400 year in savings for members whether traveling or at home."
Travelers United has teamed with Guard Street, a global provider of privacy protection tools to protect travelers' personal data from cyber criminals and to allow them to browse securely on public WiFi. The group has also created a restaurant savings program offering all members $25 saving certificates each month.
According to Vince Mazza, CEO of Guard Street: "Travelers United members concerned about privacy and security now have wcj secure access to their private data, and can send email securely using WIFI at airports, hotels and coffee shops. We're excited to work with Travelers United, who shares our commitment to protecting travelers all over the globe."
Travelers United since 2009 has become the prime voice of travelers and has changed the face of travel. New airline passenger protections they have spearheaded include -- $3,500 compensation for lost/damaged/
An introductory offer of $29 for the annual travel-focused program will be charged from August 1st through December 1st. After the introduction period, the cybersecurity/
About Guard Street Guard Street is based just outside of Chicago, Illinois and offers consumers and businesses packages of privacy protection tools allow them to protect their precious data from bad guys. For additional information about the program, go to www.guardstreet.com.
