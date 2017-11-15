Country(s)
Industry News
Covance discusses the US market access landscape for biosimilars
John will present a session that reviews key CMS policy developments for biosimilars and understanding the potential impact on commercial payers' policies. He will highlight coding and Medicare payment for currently available products, with an aim to give insight on the link betwing coding/payment and pricing, as well as discuss what this means for biosimilars approved in the future. The presentation will also assess implications for reimbursement hubs, patient assistance programs and other customer support resources.
He joins a speaker line-up comprised of experts shaping up the biosimilars landscape in North America including representatives from Sandoz, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Momenta, Pfenex, FUJIFILM Diosynth, Oncobiologics, Adelio, Covance, Zuckerman & Spaeder and more.
SMi's Biosimilars North America conference will explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.
4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
