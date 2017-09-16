News By Tag
* Erase
* Wipe
* Ios
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
iPhone 8 and iPhone X is available: How to Erase your old iOS device before selling?
The new iPhone 8 and iPhone X hit the stores in a couple of weeks and a great number of Apple fans will immediately purchase the current all-round hardware. But what to do with the old iPhone model? It is often given away or sold. The problem: even though the devices are small, they often contain a staggering amount of personal data. Photos, videos, appointments, addresses, e-mails with sensitive content, internet links as well as private records from app store downloads. Before you sell your iPhone you'll need to make sure that all your personal files on it have been blitzed beyond recovery, without a trace.
Data Shredder for iOS 2.0 uses data shredding techniques that go beyond international standards set by state and military organizations for secure data deletion. Data Shredder's data erasing algorithms have been analyzed by government authorities and independent security organizations to ensure the app does exactly as advertised, destroy all personal data on the device beyond any hope of recovery.
The new integrated secure cleaning module with its innovative search and collection algorithm was designed specifically to detect and effectively wcj clean up useless temporary junk data, caches, log files and more. It not only brings back valuable storage space to the mobile device, it also ensures a performance tuning just like having a new device.
"When a user deletes personal files such as photos and videos from their device, they may think they're gone for good. The truth is, they can be recovered using any one of a number of utilities for macOS or Windows. Those files aren't gone until that storage space is overwritten using secure deletion algorithms,"
Data Shredder for iOS 2 is available in two versions, the Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all freespace and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. Data Shredder Military Edition offers 18 erasing methods in total, while also offering an integrated file explorer.
Data Shredder for iOS PRO includes:
* Compatibility with all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models
* Compatible with all iOS versions
* Securely wipes all free space
* Completely erases all data on the device
* Secure deletion of temporary junk data
* Includes the new 4-cycles ProtectStar Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm (2017)
* Includes 1 year of technical support and free upgrades
* Secure Deletion Report
* 24/7 technical support via e-Mail
Data Shredder for iOS Military includes the above features, plus:
* Offers the ability to wipe data from Apple TV units
* Additional military level deletion algorithms
* An integrated secure file explorer
Data Shredder for iOS Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more.
Data Shredder for iOS Military Edition uses those same algorithms, plus makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, German BSI TL-03423 and CSEC ITSG-06.
System Requirements:
* Mac OS X 10.11 or later (El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra ready)
* Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10
* Internet connection for activation and updates
* 40MB Hard Drive space
Pricing and Availability:
Data Shredder for iOS 2 Professional Edition is just $29.90 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available through the ProtectStar Online Shop. Data Shredder for iOS 2 Military Edition is just $49.90 USD. Review copies are available to the press upon request.
Data Shredder for iOS product page: https://www.protectstar.com/
Contact
Mariah A. Bears
***@protectstar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse