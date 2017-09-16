News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sameday Insurance Services, Inc. Launches New Online Customer Feedback Technology
After several months of development, Sameday Insurance Services is proud to unveil their new online customer feedback system.
Sameday Insurance Services is proud to announce the unveiling of a new online customer feedback system that will allow clients to provide feedback about their interactions with the agency. The online system allows all clients to rate the agency on a scale of 1-5 and provide comments and insight that will go directly to the management of the agency.
If clients are interested, they'll also be given an opportunity to write an online review of the agency on websites like Google and Facebook and the new system will facilitate that review by providing direct links and instructions for submitting the reviews.
Agency owner, Charles Jimenez believes that customer satisfaction is the key to success in the insurance business and the best way to understand what your customers want is by listening to them. The technology may be new but the idea of putting customers at the center of everything has been around as long as people have purchased insurance.
The introduction of this new system is one part of a multi-tiered approach the agency is taking this year to improve customer service and develop an online reputation that matches the honor wcj and notoriety they hold throughout California.
You can check out the new system on their website here: http://samedayinsurance.com/
About Sameday Insurance Services, Inc.: Sameday Insurance Services is a full-service insurance agency located in La Mirada. The agency specializes in Auto Insurance and Home Insurance and works with clients throughout the state of California to find better and more affordable options for financial security.
Media Contact
Sameday Insurance Services, Inc.
service@samedayinsurance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse