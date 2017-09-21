BIZCATALYST 360° and GIIM Launch Global Strategic Alliance

TAMPA, Fla.
- Sept. 21, 2017
- PRLog
-- BIZCATALYST 360°
("BC360") and the Global Institute for IT Management
("GIIM") today launched a strategic alliance whereby BC360°, an award-winning global, digital digest will promote the global executive education and managing information technology initiatives provided by GIIM. Included will be six online certificates/
certifications geared for IT professional with 10+ years of experience. Each asynchronous online course is typically broken down into thirty (30) 1-hour modules and each is taught by a team of 4-8 GIIM faculty where half are leading academics and half are seasoned executive practitioners, providing a balance of academic grounding with a practical perspective.
"This pivotal alliance with GIIM advances our commitment to provide the very best, leading-edge learning opportunities for our global audience", said BC360° Publisher and Executive Editor, Dennis J. Pitocco.
"GIIM is delighted to introduce our state-of-the-
art certification programs to BC360°'s vast global audience," said Dr. Jerry N. Luftman, Professor & Managing Director of GIIM. "With their large network and the strong demand for IT and non-IT executives/managers prepared for the industry transformation being driven by IT, the impact we will have as a team will be significant."About BIZCATALYST BC360°
BIZCATALYST 360° (https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/
) IS AN AWARD-WINNING, business, culture, and lifestyle digest, delivered as a "one-stop digital resource" for busy professionals seeking cutting-edge insights, intelligence, and information across all major business sectors – and beyond. In our digital age, we're drowning in information. We believe that success in the future is about managing and mastering this colossal wcj universe of information today and every day. Our hallmark from day one remains fresh, actionable, original and syndicated content daily – all presented in a polished, user-friendly format. We focus on "storytelling"
at its best – crafted to break through the "social media content overload" surrounding us all. Our Editorial Team scans dozens of knowledge bases around the globe daily while curating original "thought leadership" provided by our Expert Panel of over 300 worldwide Contributors spanning six continents – all in our quest to provide our global audience with selection matching our three-pronged criteria; SIGNIFICANT, RELEVANT and ACTIONABLE. The end result is a one-stop "evergreen" dossier – poised for your optimal speed of enlightenment.About GIIM
In 2012 Dr. Jerry N. Luftman founded the Global Institute for IT Management (GIIM). The mission of GIIM is to impart a complete, flexible, and immediately actionable set of best practices by an international group of over 250 prominent academics, practitioners, and management consultants, to prepare IT thought leaders and business executives for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The institute provides a comprehensive set of 32 IT management certificates, with the appropriate balance of academic rigor and practical relevance and with each frequently considered as being the single most important educational experience in the attendees' professional life. For more information please visit https://www.globaliim.com/Explore The Possibilities
MORE INFORMATION on the Certification Courses can be found here: https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/
giim/