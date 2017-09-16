News By Tag
Accelerated Commercialization Defined by In Focus Brands
With 5 launches and 3 exits in 3 years, In Focus Brands epitomizes accelerated commercialization using their market-centric strategy integrated with their deployed teams around the globe.
Tara Lin of EDA Funding explains: "In Focus Brands' proprietary IP process has resulted in multiple royalty streams through our partnership, and has contributed to the unique value proposition in our fund process at The EDA Fund."
"Bob's (Robert Manasier's) playbook for client-centered, strategic implementation includes a branded methodology that rapidly identifies exit goals, key stakeholders and outlines a clear pathway to partnership. For our portfolio of companies this has proven to be the gold standard of best practices for accelerated commercialization, as evidenced by the successful launch and exit of 5 companies in 3 years. We anticipate 2 other exits through the tech transfer of our IP, a series of option agreements to further our content ownership and a merger of 2 service firms to create a new model of consulting execution by 2018. A new matching program in our EDA Fund is in process to further the commercialization pace also."
Brent Martin, Co-Founder of ActivShot adds: "In Focus Brands has successfully created our go-to-market strategy, connected us to potential funding, and reduced the time to full market launch. They have exponentially increased our brand exposure and provided a clear path wcj to nationwide market capture. We are actively discussing strategic partnerships with some of the largest brands in our market, all thanks to the In Focus Brands team."
Jill Daye of In Focus Brands summarizes: "Giving back has always been an intrinsic part of our team culture. This velocity of deal flow allows us to undertake more socially responsible work with new non-profits, such as Parkhurst Field Foundation and The Center for Data. Through this blending of for-profit and non-profit endeavors we can continue to create the branded go-to-market systems that we've become known for, while also satisfying our altruistic intentions to create social good for our local communities. This 'Winning as a Team' culture created by our Founder, Robert Manasier, is contagious."
To get involved with this commercialization system and team of companies that are doing, please contact: Jill at JillD@infocusbrands.com or Tara Lin at thefund@edafunding.com.
IN FOCUS BRANDS is the CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solution to launch and growth. The company integrates strategy, operational execution and funding by bringing deployable teams and resources to our clients' present needs and structuring branded systems and staffs for the sustainable and successful future.
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
EDA Funding is comprised of the hybrid VC/PE fund The EDA Fund and the SaaS platform The CrowdBuildTM that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding/
ActivShot USA (www.activshot.com) is the owner of the patented and trademarked ACECam, the IOT hardware technology that allows golf clubs around the globe to offer players the opportunity to participate in golf challenges and unique contests.
