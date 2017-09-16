News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Amazing Lyricist 1splace Poet Drops "Blacklovealbum EP" On Soundcloud
Conscious rapper and creative lyrist 1sPlacePoe't redefines the ideologies on the color "Black" in his project "BlackLoveAlbum EP". Enjoy the tracks on SoundCloud.
1sPlace Poe't is young and energetic. He hails from Orlando and also draws wcj his inspirations from the hip hop scene of the place. Music has always been an integral part of his life. He power in penning down his imagination is what makes him different from the rest. 1sPlacePoe't outlook is deep and metaphorical. He digs out positivity from the negative things. In terms of his multi-skilled talents, he raps like a pro, sings as be honey is dripping and makes beats that just keeps your body moving.
All the tracks of "BlackLoveAlbum EP" are truly magnificent and each of them deserves special attention. The theme of the album is itself splendid and will change the way folks symbolize the color "Black". For him Black is not evil neither sorrow nor fear but love and positivity. He starts taking fans into this journey with the intro track "I Am 1sPlace" where he tams up with Tea. He also teams up with other artists like Benton, Sage and Jaden in his other tracks like "Black Love", "Is U", "Interlude", "Vybe". Enjoy the tracks on SoundCloud.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse