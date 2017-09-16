Amazing Lyricist 1splace Poet Drops "Blacklovealbum EP" On Soundcloud

Conscious rapper and creative lyrist 1sPlacePoe't redefines the ideologies on the color "Black" in his project "BlackLoveAlbum EP". Enjoy the tracks on SoundCloud.

-- Hip hop and rap music is a free spirited genre that gives independence to the lyricist to pour out their soul in words. Apart from being a very hard-hitting genre, hip hop and rap music can equally be soulful and heart melting. Different artists and composers are also teaming up hip hop genre with other music genres like EDM, pop, jazz, R&B and more to create something more unconditional. SoundCloud site is one such music sharing site that has bridged the connection between artists and their listeners. One new artist who is gradually occupying top position on the gala is the creative talent. Words fall short to define the innovative approach of the artist. His new project "portrays the quintessential talents of the star.is young and energetic. He hails from Orlando and also draws wcj his inspirations from the hip hop scene of the place. Music has always been an integral part of his life. He power in penning down his imagination is what makes him different from the rest.outlook is deep and metaphorical. He digs out positivity from the negative things. In terms of his multi-skilled talents, he raps like a pro, sings as be honey is dripping and makes beats that just keeps your body moving.All the tracks ofare truly magnificent and each of them deserves special attention. The theme of the album is itself splendid and will change the way folks symbolize the color "Black". For him Black is not evil neither sorrow nor fear but love and positivity. He starts taking fans into this journey with the intro track "I Am 1sPlace" where he tams up with Tea. He also teams up with other artists like Benton, Sage and Jaden in his other tracks like "Black Love", "Is U", "Interlude", "Vybe". Enjoy the tracks on SoundCloud.To listen this track, please click the following link: