 
News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Rap Music
* 1sPlace Poe't
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


Amazing Lyricist 1splace Poet Drops "Blacklovealbum EP" On Soundcloud

Conscious rapper and creative lyrist 1sPlacePoe't redefines the ideologies on the color "Black" in his project "BlackLoveAlbum EP". Enjoy the tracks on SoundCloud.
 
 
1sPlace Poe't
1sPlace Poe't
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hip-hop
Rap Music
1sPlace Poe't

Industry:
Music

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop and rap music is a free spirited genre that gives independence to the lyricist to pour out their soul in words. Apart from being a very hard-hitting genre, hip hop and rap music can equally be soulful and heart melting.  Different artists and composers are also teaming up hip hop genre with other music genres like EDM, pop, jazz, R&B and more to create something more unconditional. SoundCloud site is one such music sharing site that has bridged the connection between artists and their listeners. One new artist who is gradually occupying top position on the gala is the creative talent 1sPlace Poe't. Words fall short to define the innovative approach of the artist. His new project "BlackLoveAlbum EP" portrays the quintessential talents of the star.

1sPlace Poe't is young and energetic. He hails from Orlando and also draws wcj his inspirations from the hip hop scene of the place. Music has always been an integral part of his life. He power in penning down his imagination is what makes him different from the rest. 1sPlacePoe't outlook is deep and metaphorical. He digs out positivity from the negative things. In terms of his multi-skilled talents, he raps like a pro, sings as be honey is dripping and makes beats that just keeps your body moving.

All the tracks of "BlackLoveAlbum EP" are truly magnificent and each of them deserves special attention. The theme of the album is itself splendid and will change the way folks symbolize the color "Black". For him Black is not evil neither sorrow nor fear but love and positivity. He starts taking fans into this journey with the intro track "I Am 1sPlace" where he tams up with Tea.  He also teams up with other artists like Benton, Sage and Jaden in his other tracks like "Black Love", "Is U", "Interlude", "Vybe". Enjoy the tracks on SoundCloud.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/1splace/sets/blacklovealbum-ep
End
Source:
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share