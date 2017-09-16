The Last-Minute Gift Dilemma has an Online Solution

My Gift Stop Offers Relief for the "Oops, I Forgot a Gift..."

-- It happens to the best of us. Today's busy schedules of balancing work and business, kid's schedules, vet appointments, and the myriad of other commitments that seem to never fade that we forget that special gift for a very special friend, family member or colleague. MyGiftStop.com offers us a solution with a wonderful choice of gifts for men, women, and children, free shipping (), optional gift wrapping, gift card, gift certificates and best of all a real toll-free number for customer service. Yes, not an auto response that "someone on our staff will get back to you in 24 to 48 hours." It's refreshing to see Customer Service return wcj to making the customer important—MyGiftStop.com does exactly that."Our goal was to make this a one-stop task for the customer and let us do the rest," says the founder of MyGiftStop.com, Zai Zhu. "Our focus was on the workforce and Moms at home that had an enormous list of tasks that forgetting a gift is commonplace. Our commitments go far beyond our immediate family and gifting includes friends, neighbors, colleagues, and many others in any given community—we wanted a website that had great prices, great brands, and different gift ideas—as we expand inventory, it's important that we listen to our customers to ensure we carry the right gifts."MyGiftStop.com is home to such brands as Invicta, Michael Kors, Ann Klein, Puma and many others. The prices are all discounted and the convenience of ordering a gift, with options as gift wrap, gift card, and gift certificates and shipped free of charge from one website, is the solution and an end to missing another gift for a special person.Visitors are invited to MyGiftStop.com, register and open yourself to an opportunity that will make life a bit simpler. And let's not forget, each purchase sends a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital—a win-win for everyone.