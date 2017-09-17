Shakespeare for Kids helping build libraries in Kenya schools

Hamlet for Kids, Romeo & Juliet for Kids, and Caesar for Kids are just a few of the Playing With Plays books that have made their way into the new libraries in Kenya Schools.

1 2 3 4 5 Happy to read Romeo & Juliet All the kids want Shakespeare and Caesar for Kids Students are delighted with Romeo & Juliet for Kids Teacher passing out Shakespeare for Kids books Ginger explaining Shakespeare for Kids book SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Brendan Kelso makes his living writing and teaching Shakespeare for Kids books. He has been lucky enough to have his plays performed literally all around the world. But, when



"My goal is to get every kid to think Shakespeare is fun and easy, to understand his basic storylines and characters, and not be intimidated by him." So, when this opportunity came up, naturally he was all for it. "You don't get opportunities to help kids out this way very often, so, when they come by, you just do them."



SheHopes, along with starting libraries, teaches girls valuable self-defense skills and helps them to stay in school. According to Ginger, "Many of these children have to walk several miles each day from their homes, often the slums, and unfortunately, it's not very safe. So, I wanted to give them opportunities to both learn how to defend themselves, as well as introduce them to Shakespeare. Most of all, we want to give them HOPE. Brendan's Shakespeare for Kids books were a natural fit for what we want to accomplish."



When handing the Shakespeare for Kids books to the children, their responses were immediate and unforgettable. The children's faces lit up and they could not wait to start reading and performing with other wcj classmates. As well, their teachers were overwhelmed with gratitude.



Come October, even more Shakespeare for Kids books are going with Ginger to orphanages and schools in India. "We can't wait to see the impact these stories will have in Kenya and all around the world!"



If you want to learn more about Shakespeare for Kids melodramatic books, visit their website at



Visit



Contact

Photos by Ginger Lobdell

***@playingwithplays.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665931/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665931/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665931/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665931/4

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665931/5 Photos by Ginger Lobdell End -- Brendan Kelso makes his living writing and teaching Shakespeare for Kids books. He has been lucky enough to have his plays performed literally all around the world. But, when SheHopes.org founder Ginger Lobdell reached out to Brendan to request some Shakespeare for Kids books for a few school libraries in Kenya she was creating, he didn't hesitate to send her a box full."My goal is to get every kid to think Shakespeare is fun and easy, to understand his basic storylines and characters, and not be intimidated by him." So, when this opportunity came up, naturally he was all for it. "You don't get opportunities to help kids out this way very often, so, when they come by, you just do them."SheHopes, along with starting libraries, teaches girls valuable self-defense skills and helps them to stay in school. According to Ginger, "Many of these children have to walk several miles each day from their homes, often the slums, and unfortunately, it's not very safe. So, I wanted to give them opportunities to both learn how to defend themselves, as well as introduce them to Shakespeare. Most of all, we want to give them HOPE. Brendan's Shakespeare for Kids books were a natural fit for what we want to accomplish."When handing the Shakespeare for Kids books to the children, their responses were immediate and unforgettable. The children's faces lit up and they could not wait to start reading and performing with other wcj classmates. As well, their teachers were overwhelmed with gratitude.Come October, even more Shakespeare for Kids books are going with Ginger to orphanages and schools in India. "We can't wait to see the impact these stories will have in Kenya and all around the world!"If you want to learn more about Shakespeare for Kids melodramatic books, visit their website at PlayingWithPlays.com or contact Brendan directly at Brendan@PlayingWithPlays.com Visit SheHopes.org to learn more about their mission and adventures to make our world a better place.