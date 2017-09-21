News By Tag
Better Listening Makes Better Humans On The International Day of Listening
This one-day event is celebrated annually every third Thursday of September and is sponsored by the International Listening Association (ILA), a nonprofit organization since 1979 with members from 19 countries.
Sheila Bentley, a past-president of ILA and chair of the International Listening Day, invited the public to have listening interactions on that day ranging from "one-on-one conversations with friends and family to business or community meetings to governments and their citizens talking about mutual concerns."
Here are some examples of global listening events:
Jean Francois Mathieu, a Music Composer in Geneva Switzerland, recorded videos in both French and English languages with advice on how to prepare to listen and remove distractions. He described the Composer's Approach including his original music. A video series called "Ten Listening Tips" with a variety of speakers is available on the International Day of Listening website.
Elaine O'Mullane, Nursing Clinical Lecturer at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, presented wcj a talk on the role of listening in delivering or receiving bad news. She challenged attendees to consider how to listen to those who annoy them. "Instead of giving that person a 'good talking to' (as they say in Ireland), give them a 'good listening to' and see what happens."
Kathy O'Brien, Organization Behavior Professor at Sasin Graduate Institute of Business in Bangkok, Thailand, discussed how to listen to be a better negotiator in her MBA class. "When you listen, you get insights into the other person's perspective. That helps you to understand your counterparty's motivators, concerns and goals. Speak to your counterparty's goals, and you'll find the negotiation goes a lot smoother than devoting all your airtime to talking about yours."
Laura Janusik, Communication Professor at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted three "listening cafés" at her home where she enjoyed having meals with over 30 friends and had face-to-face conversations without cell phones. She challenged people to have "no technology meals."
People are increasingly using technology every day that limits conversations and hurts relationships. To reverse this trend, the International Day of Listening reminds everyone to become better humans by becoming better listeners.
Visit the website http://internationaldayoflistening.com for listening tips, resources, and activities.
For more information on the International Listening Association visit https://www.listen.org
Sheila Bentley
