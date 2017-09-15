EBRA and Her Soulful Music Touches Spirits Worldwide

Crowdfunding Campaign for EBRA's First Solo Record "Modern Africa I: REVERIES"

--, the mother tongue of a performer, vocalist and musician par excellence , the woman and artist in her joining together to earn her this title of being the meeting point of cultures and people. EBRA's first solo record iswhich captures the joy of music as love. Born and raised in Rabat, Morocco, EBRA was based in Barcelona when she released the singleand appeared in the internationally acclaimed MON DOUBLE as a guest artist with Iberica AllStars backing band. Tasting paradise through her music, EBRA's talents go towards singing to understand the world we live in and songwriting to help wcj her breath.Her Arabic and African roots have motivated her to reflect her rich culture through her art. Inspired by myriad poets, vocalists, artists and songwriters of different disciplines, she counts among her passions the blend of Gnawa music, Malian music, desert folk music, blues, Moroccan traditional music, Arab classical music, soul music, gospel, funk music afrobeats and world music. Shaped with care and passion, her solo album under producer Jules Bikoko is a desert inspired tribute to all her favorite artists. Bring REVERIES to life with support and donations to EBRA's crowdfunding campaign oneuros to finish the record the way she has envisioned it.For all the music lovers who believe in her project, this is a golden chance to be part of it and help EBRA fulfill her natural destiny to heal and uplift people through her lovely and inspiring music.