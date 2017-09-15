 
Sherdonna's Soulful Hymns and Spiritual Songs Album

Crowdfunding Campaign for A Spiritual Music Album, JOIN ME in making my FIRST original Hymns and Spiritual Songs Album
 
ST. LOUIS - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Sherdonna Denholm is an independent folk singer and song writer with a talent that speaks for itself. With 2 full fledged successful albums to her credit, Sherdonna is now working on a project of a different kind. This is one that she feels is close to her heart. Having struggled through the challenges of life, Sherdonna is set to embark on another adventure with this spiritual album of hymns and faith based renditions of Christian worship.

The beauty of these songs are that they are born of experience and wcj a deep belief in the scriptures. Offering a deep commitment to the Almighty, this is an album Sherdonna is working hard on to give it her best. Partnering with a mixing engineer who has worked with the likes of Dolly Parton and Sarah McCracken, Sherdonna is set to touch a spiritual and musical high in her journey as a performer.

Seeking US$15,000 in funds on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, the talented musician is sharing a chance with you to be part of an incredible musical journey. So, explore the world of Sherdonna's uplifting music and donate generously to the cause.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/hymns-and-spiritual-so...

Sherdonna Denholm
Source:Hymns And Spiritual Songs Album
