Sherdonna's Soulful Hymns and Spiritual Songs Album
Crowdfunding Campaign for A Spiritual Music Album, JOIN ME in making my FIRST original Hymns and Spiritual Songs Album
The beauty of these songs are that they are born of experience and wcj a deep belief in the scriptures. Offering a deep commitment to the Almighty, this is an album Sherdonna is working hard on to give it her best. Partnering with a mixing engineer who has worked with the likes of Dolly Parton and Sarah McCracken, Sherdonna is set to touch a spiritual and musical high in her journey as a performer.
Seeking US$15,000 in funds on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, the talented musician is sharing a chance with you to be part of an incredible musical journey. So, explore the world of Sherdonna's uplifting music and donate generously to the cause.
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Sherdonna Denholm
***@gmail.com
