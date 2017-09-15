News By Tag
Stephen W. Larson, Partner, Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear, LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Stephen W. Larson
Stephen Larson has a broad intellectual property practice, having handled cases involving patent, antitrust, trade secret, trademark, and breach of contract matters. His current practice primarily involves handling complex patent and antitrust cases.
In 2014, Stephen served as trial counsel for Masimo Corporation in a three-week jury trial against Philips Electronics North America Corp. and Philips Medizin Systeme Böblingen GmbH. Masimo obtained a $466 million verdict based on infringement of its patents relating to pulse oximetry technology. The verdict was featured in The National Law Journal's "Top Verdicts of 2014" as the top intellectual property verdict and number 5 verdict overall, and was also listed as the "Top IP Award of 2014" by Law360. Stephen also had a primary role in defending Masimo against allegations of patent misuse and antitrust claims alleging monopolization, attempted monopolization, conspiracy, group boycott, tying and restraint of trade.
About Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear, LLP
Knobbe Martens is one of America's largest Intellectual Property firms —a team of smart, aggressive attorneys, scientists and technical experts committed to promoting and protecting innovation.
Event Synopsis:
To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post wcj transaction operations can be compromised.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.
Key topics include:
· IP Due Diligence
· Notable Case Law
· Common Pitfalls
· Key Legal Considerations
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
