Auction featuring 400 lots of quality antiques and collectibles will be held Oct. 7 by Woody Auction

A large and ambitious auction packed with 400 lots of antiques and collectibles in a variety of categories – to include art glass, antique clocks, Newcomb Pottery pieces, Chinese enamel, beautiful vintage lamps and more – will be held October 7.

Early French Sevres 3-piece ormolu clock set with clock and two matching urns.

-- A large and ambitious auction packed with 400 lots of antiques and collectibles in a variety of categories – to include art glass, antique clocks, Newcomb Pottery pieces, Chinese enamel, beautiful vintage lamps and more – will be held Saturday, October 7, by Woody Auction, online and in the Woody Auction gallery, located at 120 Third Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30 am Central time.The sale will feature quality items hand-selected from several small collections around the country, in states that include Pennsylvania, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Nevada, Illinois and Washington. "Everything will be sold to the highest bidder, without reserve," said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. "We hope everyone will be able to attend this sale and view all the quality antiques."For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bidding will also be accepted.Two lots in particular are expected to get paddles wagging. One is a pair of highly detailed French enamel on copper round portrait plaques, 14 inches in diameter, each depicting a Renaissance man and woman. The plaques, being offered as a single lot, are of the highest quality and condition. Each is mounted in a 25 inch by 25 inch ebony frame, with red velvet borders.The other is an extremely rare, hand-painted Old Paris porcelain mechanical ferner with bird and floral décor and gold trim highlights, 19 ½ inches tall. The item features a vintage flower arrangement atop the ferner and a mechanical bird on a perch, which is operated by a key-wound animatronic mechanism in full working condition. The overall presentation is that of the highest quality hand-painted porcelain.Three other lots will also be in the running for top honors. The first is a beautiful, top-quality signed Daum Nancy French cameo table lamp, 17 ½ inches tall with a 19 ½ inch diameter shade showing a three-color cameo carved scene: a frosted white, green and dark red background with a lake and trees.The second is an outstanding quality Pairpoint Puffy table lamp having a Venice pattern puffy shade that, when lit, gives a needlepoint effect. The 21 ½ inch tall lamp has a two-light, six-sided brass based with embossed floral design. The top center blossom features a pansy blossom with cobalt blue scrolls.The third is an early (18or 19century) French Sevres three-piece ormolu clock set. The clock case boasts 12 individual porcelain plaques, featuring a king, a queen and their court, with armor highlights. The finial shows reclining women. The lot sells with two matching urns with knights and armor décor.Vases wcj will include a Newcomb College art pottery vase, 5 ¼ inches tall, with low relief carved purple coneflower design and multi-color matte glaze. The artist is Sadie Irvine, best known of the Newcomb pottery decorators. Also selling will be a white satin mother of pearl art glass vase with vertical pinstripe design and an engraved gold garland and medallion décor, attributed to Stevens & Williams.Decorative accessories will feature an unmarked Wavecrest egg crate mold hinged dresser box with rare robin decoration, surrounded by a profusion of apple blossoms, with gold enamel highlights and white and pink mottled border; and a pair of early Staffordshire figural rooster mustard jars, each one 4 ¾ inches tall, showing life-like rooster heads with full combs and full-figure "chicken foot" spoons.French plaques will include a large porcelain example, 23 inches by 15 inches, dated 1882 and signed "A. Chaignon", with a detailed Renaissance scene featuring a cathedral, other structures and people in the streets; and an enamel plaque, 9 ½ inches by 6 inches, with a scene of classically dressed women that shows nice strong colors, in a 22 inch by 13 inch gilt wooden frame with cobalt enamel highlights.Antique clocks will feature a burl walnut two-weight wall regulator, with key and pendulum; a Vienna three-weight wall regulator, 52 inches tall, with gold dial and pendulum with decals of Michelangelo's cherubs; an Ithaca double-dial calendar clock with walnut and ebony case and original stenciled glass; and an Ansonia crystal regulator with green marble base and top with marble pillars, gilt metal fittings.French clocks are beautiful and always a hit with collectors. Included in the sale is a neo-classical bronzed metal French statue clock, 38 inches tall (including marble base), showing a cherub being held up by two draped women above a round dial, impressed with the mark of Le Marti et Cie Clock. Also in the auction is Meerschaum pipe, 5 inches long, featuring young boy in a hat with a feather plume.A nice selection of vintage World War I propaganda posters will also be offered, to include ones titled(American lithographic Co.);(O'Conner-Fyffe);(by Ketterlinus of Philadelphia, Pa., dated 1918); and(the American Red Cross, 1918).Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or you can e-mail them at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the October 7auction, please visit www.woodyauction.com.