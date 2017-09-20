The World's one-and-only "Wall for Love"

The Wall for Love is the world's one and only online and virtual wall being constructed on the world wide web.

WAITAKERE, New Zealand - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wall for Love is the world's one and only online and virtual wall being constructed on the world wide web.



Devised and developed by Ajit Kumar Nair, an Auckland based Designer and also the Director of AtAuckland Limited – an Auckland based business specializing in website development and website maintenance.



This one of a kind wall is a "world's first" wall which is constructed with 500 virtual 'bricks'. Each brick is to be inscribed with the buyer's name. Each brick is unique and unfolds a true tale of love.



This wall is built to immortalise and profess the strong affection by people who are or were in a relationship of love...or even for someone who wants to pay a tribute!



According to creator Ajit Kumar Nair "In today's times, we are constantly bombarded by news and events of crime, hatred, killings and destruction. People are now looking for love in fictional books and cinema. I wanted to create a platform where true and inspiring love stories can be shared and immortalised forever. I am also open to collaborating with any brand or even share part of the proceeds from this venture with any charity"



Each brick is named individually and is a personification of a true love story. Each wcj brick captures moments within the short, sweet tales of love and affection.



Ajit Kumar Nair continues to say "I am looking for buyers or investors who can help me build this wall of love and share their love stories. It could be your love for anyone or anything…your wife, partner, dad, mum, child, pet…or even your favorite cause or celebrity!"



View it at -



Ajit Kumar Nair migrated to New Zealand from India in September 2002. He lives in Henderson, Auckland with his wife and two children. He passionately also pursues his other love of papier mache sculptures and is the only papier mache artist in New Zealand who uses a traditional method of pulp making. His works which can be viewed at



