AAA Credit Screening Joins the Society for Human Resource Management
AAA Credit Screening joins the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest HR professional society.
SHRM shares with AAA Credit Screening Services a dedication to serving the needs of human resource professionals, worldwide. AAA Credit Screening's partnership with SHRM will allow the company to provide employment credit and background screening services to SHRM's human resource managers, saving valuable time and money for human resource departments by outsourcing their pre-employment screening process to a third-party consumer reporting agency.
About AAA Credit Screening Services, LLC.: AAA Credit Screening Services is an industry leader in pre-employment and tenant wcj screening. Founded in Houston Texas in 1996, AAA Credit Screening Services is an A+ rated gold-star member of the Better Business Bureau and is also a member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Call toll free at 1-888-282-0447 for fast service. Website: https://www.hrbackground.com E-mail: reports@aaacredit.net
