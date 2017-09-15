 
News By Tag
* Background Checks
* Criminal Records
* Employment Screening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

AAA Credit Screening Joins the Society for Human Resource Management

AAA Credit Screening joins the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest HR professional society.
 
HOUSTON - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- AAA Credit Screening Services has joined the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a global organization which currently represents more than 285,000 human resource professionals in more than 165 countries.

SHRM shares with AAA Credit Screening Services a dedication to serving the needs of human resource professionals, worldwide. AAA Credit Screening's partnership with SHRM will allow the company to provide employment credit and background screening services to SHRM's human resource managers, saving valuable time and money for human resource departments by outsourcing their pre-employment screening process to a third-party consumer reporting agency.

About AAA Credit Screening Services, LLC.: AAA Credit Screening Services is an industry leader in pre-employment and tenant wcj screening. Founded in Houston Texas in 1996, AAA Credit Screening Services is an A+ rated gold-star member of the Better Business Bureau and is also a member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Call toll free at 1-888-282-0447 for fast service. Website: https://www.hrbackground.com E-mail: reports@aaacredit.net

Contact
AAA Credit Screening Services
***@aaacredit.net
End
Source:
Email:***@aaacredit.net Email Verified
Tags:Background Checks, Criminal Records, Employment Screening
Industry:Business
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AAA Credit Screening Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share