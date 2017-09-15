 
September 2017





Stevie Boi Releases The Preview of his S/S 18 Editorial Shoot with The Bernic NYC

Fashion week continues with the release of Stevie Boi's new editorial sneak peek.
 
 
_WSN8631 - Copy
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- In a series of collaborations with The Bernic NYC. Stevie Boi has officially released a sneak peek for his S/S 18 Collaboration shoot featuring model Nicole Watson. The shoot also features designs by Stevie Boi, Dope Tavio &Westward Bound Latex. Photographer; DW Snapshot captured the shoot during New York Fashion Week midday prior to Boi filming his fashion series that will debut in 2018. The Shoot was organized by Boi and Naomi of Access PR . Look forward to behind the scenes footage from Stevie's Fashion Online Series with wcj The Bernic NYC in 2018. Book your Stay at The Bernic NYC:

Address: 145 E 47th St, New York, NY 10017

Phone: (212) 754-9700

Phone: www.TheBernicHotel.com

BIO

Stevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.

SB TEAM

Source:SBSHADES LLC
