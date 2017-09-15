News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stevie Boi Releases The Preview of his S/S 18 Editorial Shoot with The Bernic NYC
Fashion week continues with the release of Stevie Boi's new editorial sneak peek.
Address: 145 E 47th St, New York, NY 10017
Phone: (212) 754-9700
Phone: www.TheBernicHotel.com
BIO
Stevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.
SB TEAM
Contact
SB Team
***@stevieboi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse