United Way Volusia-Flagler to Activate Volunteer Mobilization Point Again Saturday Morning
This mobilization and coordination point for volunteers responding to Hurricane Irma recovery efforts will be open from 9-11 a.m. at 3747 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach to receive specific assignments. Groups will then deploy as a group to the assigned worksite in Volusia County.
Many nonprofits were flooded or experienced damage from Hurricane Irma which has resulted in a delay in services.
Last weekend, 36 volunteers contributed over 90 hours and 9 projects were completed throughout Volusia and Flagler Counties.
This weekend, all projects will be in the Volusia communities. Volunteers are asked to bring any debris or clean up equipment that they might have including yard gloves, shears, and trash bags.
As part of relief efforts, the wcj United Way participates in various disaster preparedness groups namely as a volunteer coordinator. More than 50 individuals and teams have already signed up to serve, but more volunteers are needed to address the widespread damage to the community. Any individuals or groups interested in serving their community should contact Francine Martin, volunteer center coordinator at (386) 275-1948.
# # #
The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
Contact
Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
End
