United Premier Soccer League Welcomes OC Invicta FC as Western Conference Expansion Team

Fullerton (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
 
 
OC_InvictaFC
OC_InvictaFC
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to welcome OC Invicta FC as a new member starting with the 2017 Fall Season.

Based in Fullerton (Calif.), OC Invicta FC will play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to have OC Invicta FC become part of the UPSL Pro Premier Division. OC Invicta FC will make an immediate impact on the UPSL in terms of quality and competitive play as this is a seasoned club from top to bottom, and during the offseason the club has recruited some top talent to compete for a UPSL Championship. I'd like to personally welcome OC Invicta FC owner Pete Capriotti and GM Michael Collins to the UPSL and wish OC Invicta FC the best of success this season."

OC Invicta FC is owned by Southern California businessman Pete Capriotti, owner of California United FC. Michael Collins is the club's General Manager. Auggie Rodriguez is the team's Head Coach.

OC Invicta FC General Manager Michael Collins said, "We are very excited to bring OC Invicta FC to the UPSL this season. The roster is made up of some very experienced players that will be familiar to UPSL fans, and we expect to have a successful 2017 Fall Season debut."

The team will play its games at Ruben S. Ayala Park (14225 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.

About OC Invicta FC

OC Invicta FC is an American soccer club currently based in Fullerton, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. OC Invicta FC will begin play in the UPSL's Western Conference.

Founded in 2017, OC Invicta FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership wcj with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Michael Collins
Direct: 949-510-4306

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 90 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
