September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

Knomadix Corporation Appoints VP of Education and Corporate Partnerships

 
 
PLANO, Texas - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Knomadix Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Jill Hollander as its VP of Education and Corporate Partnerships. Dr. Hollander is a thought leader in digital curriculum transformation, who will oversee education initiatives and partner with corporations to implement cutting-edge Knomadix applications that increase student achievement and engagement.

Dr. Hollander joins the company with experience as a K-12 district administrator, school administrator at a nationally-ranked school, and teacher. She has successful experience writing curricula, developing new programs, and cultivating corporate partnerships. Dr. Hollander commented, "I am thrilled to join the Knomadix leadership team- a team that is innovative, client-focused, and is changing the way educators around the world deliver curricula. I am also honored to begin meeting the corporate partners who help bring Knomadix into K-12 schools."

Knomadix empowers teachers, curriculum specialists, content developers, and school administrators to create and deliver customized digital content for each student. The comprehensive content and workflow management solution is designed to facilitate an effective transition from an analog (print-based) classroom to a fully digitized and interactive classroom wcj by transforming existing static content into customized activities and lessons.

Ramesh Balan, Founder, Chief Architect, and CEO notes, "We are excited about bringing Jill onboard as our VP of Education and Corporate Partnerships. I am confident she will provide invaluable oversight – she has a passion for helping us refine and implement technology that allows educators to personalize learning and give immediate feedback in an engaging way.  Her broad experience in K-12 education is only a fraction of what she will bring to Knomadix; we can't wait for her to begin working with our corporate partners."

