100 Keys Entertainment Set to Celebrate Debut Single Release at Lotus Fridays in New York City
100 Keys Entertainment single release party presented by Adante Ace, With Music by Power 105's DJ Self, DJ Will & DJ Chris Dollar
On Friday September 22, 2017 100 Keys will celebrate their success at one of the hottest weekly events Lotus Fridays at Manhattan hot spot Suite 36. Powered by Adante Ace and AOS Entertainment for nearly a year Lotus Fridays has been one of the premiere Friday night attractions for nearly a year. Celebrities such as: NBA Champion and Legend Gary Payton; Hip Hop producer Safaree Samuels; New York Jets star Buster Skrine; Reality TV Star JuJu and many more.
100 Keys entertainment was founded in the world famous Marcy Projects with a deep roster of talented artists from all over the country including New York, New Jersey and North Carolina. The people should look forward to a diverse range of styles and sounds on the forthcoming full length album, entitled "Money Over Fame" coming soon.
"100 Keys has a great record (3six0 did an incredible job) and a strong team behind them. Their roster of talent is impeccable, G-Wreck's chorus are infectious he is a true star in this game; Wave Gotti has the flow and lyrical ability to compete with anybody; Kaio Kane has the style and swagger that will garner him much wcj longevity and success." – Adante Ace
"100 Keys" the single is destined to be a hip hop autumn classic and 100 Keys the label is poised to be one of the top multimedia companies in the nation.
Details:
Lotus Fridays @ Suite 36
16 W 36st New York, NY 10018
RSVP: TastemakerEvents@
Click for Single
https://www.youtube.com/
Follow:
Twitter: @100keysent
Instagram: @100keysent
Press: Info@LBConsultation.com (mailto:Info@
Booking: 100Keys@AosEntertainment.com (mailto:100Keys@
Contact
Timothy Crosby
***@lbconsultation.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Sep 20, 2017