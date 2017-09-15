News By Tag
Crystal Media Now Doing Business As Social Edge™
The goal of the name change is to tie the company name to its most utilized product, a membership group for retail small business owners looking to educate themselves on how to promote and grow their business through social media. The former "Social Edge" membership group is now "Social Edge VIP," with the Social Edge™ name encompassing the full selection of company offerings, including video training courses, Facebook and Instagram Ads Management and done-for-you social media posts.
"Our main goal is to give these independent retailers an edge over the big-box competition using social media," said Social Edge™ Founder and wcj CEO, Crystal Vilkaitis. "The name 'Social Edge' fits our rapidly expanding offering better than the name the company was founded with."
Crystal Media will still be used as an umbrella company for future offerings.
The name change was concurrent with a branding update from the company, which revamped its website, socialedge.co, to better explain the company's products and services and improve customer experience. The company's social media handles have also been updated to fit the new brand. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter as @socialedgeco.
For more information on Social Edge™, visit socialedge.co.
Social Edge™ teaches social media to independent retailers, helping them save time, gain confidence and increase local exposure, foot traffic and sales. The Social Edge™ Agency offers Facebook and Instagram Ads Management and Done-for-you Content like social media posts and graphics. Learn more at http://www.socialedge.co.
