 
News By Tag
* Social Media, Retail Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Crystal Media Now Doing Business As Social Edge™

The goal of the name change is to tie the company name to its most utilized product, a membership group for retail small business owners looking to educate themselves on how to promote and grow their business through social media.
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Retail social media education company, Crystal Media., is now doing business as Social Edge™.

The goal of the name change is to tie the company name to its most utilized product, a membership group for retail small business owners looking to educate themselves on how to promote and grow their business through social media. The former "Social Edge" membership group is now "Social Edge VIP," with the Social Edge™ name encompassing the full selection of company offerings, including video training courses, Facebook and Instagram Ads Management and done-for-you social media posts.

"Our main goal is to give these independent retailers an edge over the big-box competition using social media," said Social Edge™ Founder and wcj CEO, Crystal Vilkaitis. "The name 'Social Edge' fits our rapidly expanding offering better than the name the company was founded with."

Crystal Media will still be used as an umbrella company for future offerings.

The name change was concurrent with a branding update from the company, which revamped its website, socialedge.co, to better explain the company's products and services and improve customer experience. The company's social media handles have also been updated to fit the new brand. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter as @socialedgeco.

For more information on Social Edge™, visit socialedge.co.

###

Social Edge™ teaches social media to independent retailers, helping them save time, gain confidence and increase local exposure, foot traffic and sales. The Social Edge™ Agency offers Facebook and Instagram Ads Management and Done-for-you Content like social media posts and graphics. Learn more at http://www.socialedge.co.

Contact
Crystal Vilkaitis
***@socialedge.co
End
Source:
Email:***@socialedge.co Email Verified
Tags:Social Media, Retail Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Carlsbad - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share