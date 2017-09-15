 
Industry News





Mary Jane Mannella Earns Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist Educational Designation

Slip-Proof Safety, Inc. is now certified to help senior age in place.
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Elderly
Aging In Place
Handicap Accessibility

Industry:
Family

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mary Jane Mannella, of Slip-Proof Safety, Inc.,is now one of the select group of professionals nationwide to earn the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation, identifying heras a senior safety care coordinator with the skills and knowledge necessary to remodel or modify a home to meet the unique needs of the older population, disabled owners or their visitors.

The National Association of Home Builders, in partnership with the AARP and NAHB Research Center, created the CAPS program, which includes training and education on the technical, business management and customer service skills essential to compete in the fastest-growing segment of the residential remodeling industry — home modifications for aging-in-place.

Slip-Proof Safety is a family-owned business that provides complete solutions for seniors and people with mobility challenges to remain safely and comfortably in their home. In addition to friendly personalized installation, we provide the best selection of mobility and disability equipment; you simply won't find a better value. Whether you need a stair lift, wheelchair lift, bathroom modification, or ramp, our experts will work with you to design the solution to fit you, your home, and your budget.

CAPS graduates include remodelers, builders, designers, architects, occupational therapists and others who help homeowners remain in their homes safely, independently and comfortably as they age.

The CAPS curriculum incorporates market demographics, communication techniques, marketing, common barriers and solutions, building codes and standards, product ideas and resources and business management.

CAPS program graduates are wcj required to maintain their designation by attending continuing education programs and/or participating in community service projects.

"I look forward to helping homeowners in Chicagoland and Northwestern Indiana area make the changes they need to enable them to live in their homes for a long, long time," said Mary Jane.  "We do this for personal reasons. When seniors have people into their homes,they need to work with someone who appreciates them, and wants to help them maintain their dignity and independence."

For additional information about the CAPS program, visit http://www.nahb.org/caps. For more information about Slip-Proof Safety, Inc., visit http://www.slipproofsafety.com or call 708-998-5123

Media Contact
Tonya Regiro, Slip-Proof Safety, Inc.
708-998-5123
tonya.slipproofsafety@gmail.com
End
Source:Slip-Proof Safety, Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Elderly, Aging In Place, Handicap Accessibility
Industry:Family
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
