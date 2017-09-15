Transaction Announcement - Brewpub Industry

Transworld Business Advisors of Denver, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a brewery and restaurant in Colorado Springs, traded to a new owner due to the support of Chris Cantwell.

--"Living and working in the Denver Metro area I have seen first hand the immense growth in the brewing industry here," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld Denver. "Working with the owners of this brewery I was allowed a different, front seat view to the development in Colorado Springs and their brew scene. And I must say it's a delight to be surrounded by so many flourishing small business owners in Colorado!"This brewery and restaurant offers its patrons craft beer, cider, and soda, on tap, as well as a diverse, family-friendly menu. In addition to their craft offerings, they have a full bar stocking Colorado spirits and wine. Located in a beautiful area of Colorado Springs, this brewpub provides good service, local offerings, and high-level craft beer industry knowledge to its patrons.As a turnkey operation with experienced management and staff in place, this business was primed for the new owner to take over and hit wcj the ground running!Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.