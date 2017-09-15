News By Tag
Cuba Unbound to Donate to Disaster Relief Organizations Following Hurricane Irma Destruction
"To us, Cuba isn't just a trendy travel destination. We love this country, the people, and communities,"
Hurricane Irma was a category five when it struck Cuba's northern coast, damaging thousands of homes and critical infrastructure. Thirteen of the country's fifteen provinces have been affected, with significant damage caused mostly by flooding.
"We are focusing on the relief first. Luckily, the routes we take on our trips are not affected too much and we'll have an incredible season in Cuba – but people and communities still need a helping hand so our focus is with them right now," explained Moss.
To learn more about CARE and donate directly: https://www.care.org/
Another organization that is focusing an effort around Irma relief is Oxfam. Learn more: https://www.oxfam.org/
To learn more about Cuba Unbound, visit www.cubaunbound.com or call 800-214-0579.
About Adventure Unbound®
Adventure wcj Unbound® is an active travel company that was born from the award-winning company, ROW Adventures. Started in 1979, ROW Adventures is a tour operator headquartered in Idaho, who has delivered culturally enriching active journeys in countries all around the world. In 2017, ROW Adventures strategically decided to focus the name "ROW" on river rafting and created Adventure Unbound® for all other tours. Still under the same roof and umbrella, Adventure Unbound's simple mission is: Travel that Transforms. Learn more at www.unbound.travel.
