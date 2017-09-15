 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

Cuba Unbound to Donate to Disaster Relief Organizations Following Hurricane Irma Destruction

 
 
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cuba Unbound announced today a plan to donate $200 per guest to aid in relief and recovery efforts for Cuban communities affected by Hurricane Irma. This donation will be distributed to CARE International, who has set up a specific Irma relief effort.

"To us, Cuba isn't just a trendy travel destination. We love this country, the people, and communities," said Brad Moss, Managing Director at Adventure Unbound®, the parent company of Cuba Unbound. "Our modest contribution per guest will not fix everything, but it will help in providing the much-needed support to the local communities beginning to rebuild from this catastrophe."

Hurricane Irma was a category five when it struck Cuba's northern coast, damaging thousands of homes and critical infrastructure. Thirteen of the country's fifteen provinces have been affected, with significant damage caused mostly by flooding.

"We are focusing on the relief first. Luckily, the routes we take on our trips are not affected too much and we'll have an incredible season in Cuba – but people and communities still need a helping hand so our focus is with them right now," explained Moss.

To learn more about CARE and donate directly: https://www.care.org/newsroom/press/press-releases/hurric...

Another organization that is focusing an effort around Irma relief is Oxfam. Learn more: https://www.oxfam.org/en/emergencies/hurricane-irma

To learn more about Cuba Unbound, visit www.cubaunbound.com or call 800-214-0579.

###

About Adventure Unbound®
Adventure wcj Unbound® is an active travel company that was born from the award-winning company, ROW Adventures. Started in 1979, ROW Adventures is a tour operator headquartered in Idaho, who has delivered culturally enriching active journeys in countries all around the world. In 2017, ROW Adventures strategically decided to focus the name "ROW" on river rafting and created Adventure Unbound® for all other tours. Still under the same roof and umbrella, Adventure Unbound's simple mission is: Travel that Transforms. Learn more at www.unbound.travel.
