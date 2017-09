Melissa and Greg Urban, PURE Independent Business Owners, Receive Diamond Recognition

The Urbans earn $15,000 in cash through the PURE Rank Bonus program.

Frisco - Texas - US

-- PURE Independent Business Owners (IBOs), Melissa and Greg Urban, have achieved Diamond rank through the company's PURE Rank Bonus program, which was introduced in April 2017. The Urbans received a bonus for $15,000 on top of their weekly commissions. PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator of nutritional supplements and weight-loss products based on a philosophy of deliveringMelissa and Greg Urban have been IBOs with PURE for three-and-a-half years. They live in Flemington, New Jersey. Melissa is a group fitness instructor and works her PURE business part time. Her favorite products are Mila, Matcha Vegan Shake, ENERGY and Organic Sulfur."It has been such a blessing to be part of the PURE movement where I get to change lives every day," said Melissa Urban. "We will use this bonus to help pay off credit cards, make a college tuition payment, give back to our team, and donate to hurricane victims. My family has their health and we are building a legacy for our kids. PURE has brought nothing but positive influences into our lives and I can't wait to see what the future holds."The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn weekly residual income. In addition, through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the program range from $1,000 USD all the way to an amazing $250,000 USD.* To date, PURE's total payout through the new program is $203,000.PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. They believe people can achievewith a balance of physical health, healthy finances and purpose. PURE is a global company wcj with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com.*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on the PURE Prosperity compensation plan and distributor income averages, please visit the opportunity section of the PURE website at http://www.livepure.com/ rewards-compensation