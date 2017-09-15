News By Tag
Vista Alegre Announces U.S. Online Store
With nearly two centuries of history and excellence in producing porcelain, crystal, and glass, the launch of e-commerce will bring Vista Alegre's award-winning collections, including Carrara, winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2017 and German Design Award Special 2017, and Fenix, winner of the Good Design Award 2016, more readily available.
E-commerce also allows customers the opportunity to purchase pieces from collections developed with renowned international designers, like Folkifunki by Jaime Hayon, and those created by highly reputed haute couture designers such as Oscar de La Renta (Coralina) and Christian Lacroix (Rêveries).
New special features of Vista Alegre's website include delivery to all 50 U.S. states, 24/7 availability, and the ability to search through filters such as product type, style, color, and designer.
"We are thrilled to introduce e-commerce capabilities to our U.S. customers," said Daniel Da Silva, President of Vista Alegre USA. "As a result of this new platform, our customers are no longer limited by location and availability. They can easily view our entire inventory of all collections and select pieces to be delivered directly to their homes. Providing this option allows Vista Alegre to further share our beautiful pieces across the country."
To celebrate the announcement, from now until October 31st, Vista Alegre will be offering a 10% discount upon subscribing to the Vista Alegre newsletter on vistaalegre.com (https://vistaalegre.com/
About Vista Alegre:
Vista Alegre USA exemplifies innovation, prestige, and mastery in the art of design. As wcj a world-renowned leader in luxury tabletop, barware, home décor, and giftware, Vista Alegre continues to push the limits and set trends in the design and craftsmanship of fine porcelain and crystal. Whether traditional or contemporary, the brand's extensive collection encompasses diverse styles and includes everything from formal dinnerware with hand painted details to full-lead crystal decanters and centerpieces. As part of the company's creative process, Vista Alegre has established unique and harmonious collaborations with illustrious designers, artists and haute couture houses, including Christian Lacroix Maison, Oscar de la Renta, Jaime Hayon, Karim Rashid, Sam Baron, and many others, all of whom have contributed to the outstanding design aesthetics for which the brand has become known. For more information, please visit vistaalegre.com.
Media Contact
Dan Kulp
732-212-0823
dank@lotus823.com
