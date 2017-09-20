 

September 2017
Shpala Introduces the "Not So Little Black Dress Collection"

 
Shpala Girls
NEW YORK - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Shpala is the brand  tall women have been waiting for . Produced right in the heart of NYC Garment District, the brand's main priorities are high-quality and tailored fit. Shpala's capsule collection "Not So Little Black Dress" offers variations on the iconic wardrobe staple. Each dress fits a different occasion. This limited collection is feminine and chic. It's all about comfort, style and versatility.

Russian-Californian transplant, Inna has combined her business background with love of fashion and personal life experience of being 6'2''. She knows all about the challenges that come with shopping for clothing that properly fits. She knows what styles work on a taller frame and which don't, thus being able to design clothes specifically for tall women.


"I saw this discrepancy between supply and demand for tall clothing. There are so many tall women, particularly living in New York, who constantly search for clothes that fits them. It gets even more challenging when it comes to high-quality apparel. Any tall woman out there can share her shopping struggles, yet the fashion industry has done little to acknowledge that. I decided it was time for a change," says owner Inna Panchuck, owner of Shpala.

About the "Not So Little Black Dress" Collection


The six piece Capsule Collection is inspired by the wcj iconic Little Black Dress. Meticulous fit, luxurious fabrics, and high-quality

production come together to create the essential wardrobe for Tall women.

The entire collection is available  and can be purchased online. For more information visit https://shpalanyc.com

About Shpala

The Russian word, Shpala, is an ode to the rough days at the beginning. It translate directly to an elongated wooden, metal, or stone piece for a sill or footing . We wanted our brand name to make a statement.  By reclaiming an offensive term, we are sending a clear message: be yourself no matter what others say. Embrace your height.

