U/Z Included in the 2017 Civic 50 Orange County List
This program recognizes the 50 most community-minded small, mid-size and large Orange County companies, as determined by an independent survey. The recognition is a salute to U/Z's core values of seeking to improve the profession and the quality of life in our community.
"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Civic 50. It is in our firm's DNA to wcj give back wholeheartedly to our profession and our community. Our team feels a tremendous responsibility to make our community better and we demonstrate this belief through giving back in both action and dollars," stated Tom Umberg, co-founding partner.
In addition to the Civic 50 Orange County List, special category awards will be announced at the Civic 50 Orange County Awards Luncheon on October 19, 2017 at the Hotel Irvine. For more information go to http://www.ocbj.com/
The Civic 50 Special Report and List will publish on October 23, 2017 in the Orange County Business Journal.
About Umberg Zipser LLP
Umberg Zipser LLP is a premier business litigation and intellectual property boutique. Drawing on decades of experience in some of the nation's largest and most prestigious law firms, as well as national and state government service, U/Z provides clients with unparalleled legal services. Named one of the Daily Journal's Top Boutique Firms, U/Z is a go-to firm for litigation
Sara Van Dusen
