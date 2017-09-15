Country(s)
EW-42 Fast Mobility Scooter Now Available at Electric Vehicle Mall
The new EW-42 fast long-range electric mobility scooter has been added to the large selection of electric scooters and e-trikes at the Electric Vehicle Mall.
This e-trike scooter is capable of reaching speeds of up to 15 mph, can travel 45 miles on a single charge, and has a rider weight capacity of up to 500 lbs. providing plenty of room for all sized riders. The standard LED lighting package, digital dash, remote key fob, alarm system, storage areas, windshield and 60-volt batteries set this scooter apart from all others.
The new EW-42 scooter, also called an e-trike, can be seen and taken for a test drive at the store. Or, it can be ordered from the Electric Vehicle Mall website and shipped to your door fully assembled and ride ready.
"We have a passion for helping customers find the right electric mobility scooter to fit their needs and ensuring they are happy with their purchase. The EW-42 is a good looking fully functional option for those needing a mobility scooter to get about: going to the store, the doctors or just to see a friend," said Rod Jenkins, owner and founder of the Electric Vehicle Mall.
Fast, long range electric mobility scooters are an excellent solution for those who can no longer drive a car and want to maintain their independence. They do not require a driver's license, registration or insurance.
Mobility scooters can be ridden anywhere the public can walk. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) states, "Under the new rules, covered entities must allow people with disabilities who use wheelchairs (including manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, and electric scooters) and manually-powered mobility aids such as walkers, crutches, canes, braces, and other similar devices into all areas of a facility where members of the public wcj are allowed to go."
Electric Vehicle Mall, founded in 2008, is a premier online and physical store with a large 2,500 square foot showroom offering the largest selection of electric mobility scooters, bicycles, tricycles, standup scooters, parts and accessories in the Tampa Bay area. The store has a full-Service and Repair Department and invites customers to take a free test drive of the vehicles they are interested in purchasing. The online store features fast, free shipping and delivery on most vehicles to the 48 contiguous states. They are honored with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Their mission is customers who are truly thrilled with their purchases. For more information visit their website at https://www.electricvehiclemall.com, or call Local 727-474-9992 or Toll-Free 877-241-2817.
