Industry News





Third Brownstone Poets Anthology Event

 
 
Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology
Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Third Brownstone Poets  2017 Anthology Book Event
A Celebration of Poetry and Prose from Poets from
Brownstone Poets Reading Series Held in Brooklyn Heights

The list of readers from this anthology is growing, as well as the excitement!

Austin Alexis
Barbara Rosenthal
Bob Heman
Dorothy Friedman August
Elliot Abosh
Francine Witte
Gabriel Don
Jan Garden Castro
Linda Lerner
Noel David Cohen
Patricia Carragon
Rosalie Calabrese
Ron Kolm
Vicki Iorio
Zev Torres

Saturday, October 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mulberry Street Branch NYPL
10 Jersey Street
New York,  NY  10012

212.966.3424


Free Admission— LIMITED OPEN MIC

Subways: F and D to Broadway/Lafayette, 6 to Bleecker Street, R to Prince Street.

Please wcj check the MTA Weekender for scheduled track work info:

http://web.mta.info/weekender/lineview.html?r=r

Facebook Event

https://www.facebook.com/events/132146860755420/


Brownstone Poets has been inspiring poetry in Brooklyn since 2005. We strive to be unique and diverse, and we welcome a multitude of styles and forms. We would like to thank this year's sixty-four reader-contributors listed below, as well as our loyal attendees. Without their love for, and dedication to, our reading series, this anthology would not have been possible.

We are proud to have the Himalayan poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma as our poet in residence. We would also like to honor this year's guest poet, Bruce Weber, and pay tribute to our fellow poets Bill Pyles and Frank Simone, who recently passed away.

This collection of poetry, infused with Brooklyn imagery, is our contribution to the vibrant creative spirit in the borough of Kings.

For those contributors who have never rec'd their comp copy, you can pick it up at any Brownstone Poets reading, etc.

Additional books on sale at the readings for $12

