Third Brownstone Poets Anthology Event

Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology

Contact

Patricia Carragon

***@gmail.com Patricia Carragon

End

-- Third Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology Book EventA Celebration of Poetry and Prose from Poets fromBrownstone Poets Reading Series Held in Brooklyn HeightsThe list of readers from this anthology is growing, as well as the excitement!Austin AlexisBarbara RosenthalBob HemanDorothy Friedman AugustElliot AboshFrancine WitteGabriel DonJan Garden CastroLinda LernerNoel David CohenPatricia CarragonRosalie CalabreseRon KolmVicki IorioZev TorresSaturday, October 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.The Mulberry Street Branch NYPL10 Jersey StreetNew York, NY 10012212.966.3424Free Admission— LIMITED OPEN MICSubways: F and D to Broadway/Lafayette, 6 to Bleecker Street, R to Prince Street.Please wcj check the MTA Weekender for scheduled track work info:http://web.mta.info/weekender/lineview.html?r=rFacebook EventBrownstone Poets has been inspiring poetry in Brooklyn since 2005. We strive to be unique and diverse, and we welcome a multitude of styles and forms. We would like to thank this year's sixty-four reader-contributors listed below, as well as our loyal attendees. Without their love for, and dedication to, our reading series, this anthology would not have been possible.We are proud to have the Himalayan poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma as our poet in residence. We would also like to honor this year's guest poet, Bruce Weber, and pay tribute to our fellow poets Bill Pyles and Frank Simone, who recently passed away.This collection of poetry, infused with Brooklyn imagery, is our contribution to the vibrant creative spirit in the borough of Kings.For those contributors who have never rec'd their comp copy, you can pick it up at any Brownstone Poets reading, etc.Additional books on sale at the readings for $12