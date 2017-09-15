Meltzer Lippe Announces Meltzer Lippe Forum Speaker Series

Former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel & Meltzer Lippe Chairman Lew Meltzer

-- Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, LLP, one of Long Island's largest law firms, today announced the schedule for its Fall 2017 Meltzer Lippe Forum speaker series, hosted by firm Chairman Lew Meltzer and former Congressman Steve Israel of Meltzer Lippe Strategies. A conversation with Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York kicks off the series on Wednesday, September 27, followed by Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen, co-authors of the number onebestseller "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign" on Wednesday, October 25."The Meltzer Lippe Forum was created to give the firm's clients and friends a venue to hear prominent leaders in their fields share their thoughts and respond to audience queries and comments," explained Lew Meltzer. "We believe that a law firm should be a place for more than just the practice of our profession. We want our offices to serve as a place for the exchange of ideas and critical thinking about a range of topics important to the firm, our clients, and the larger community."Ambassador Dayan has a longstanding reputation as an Israeli public figure, lecturer and entrepreneur who enjoys wide support and appreciation from all sides of the Israeli political spectrum. For the Forum audience, Ambassador Dayan will be speaking about Iran, Syria and other Middle East hotspots.Ambassador Dayan served as Chairman of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria, followed by two years as the Council's Chief Foreign Envoy. His role included advocacy trips to the major seats of government worldwide as well as regular meetings with foreign diplomats and journalists based in Israel. For many years Dayan has been a regular commentator in the international broadcast and print media and has frequently participated in public debates and panels at major conferences and universities. Among the media outlets he has contributed to includeand many more."The Meltzer Lippe Forum will bring together thought leaders from a wide variety of arenas, from world politics to healthcare to cyber security and big data, and how these continually evolving fields affect business concerns," said Israel. "It's a singular opportunity to discuss some of the great issues of the day with those on the inside track.""Now with Steve Israel taking an active role, it's a perfect opportunity to take the Meltzer Lippe Forum to a new level," added Lew Meltzer. "As the head of Long Island University's Global Institute, and with his more than 25 years in the public service arena, including service on the House Appropriations Committee, House Armed Services Committee and House Financial Services Committee as a Congressman, Steve has a highly sophisticated knowledge of world events. Steve's post-Congress appearances on CNN (where he is now a Political Commentator)as well as his interviews withand others have further sharpened Steve's formidable skills. "Meltzer wcj Lippe is one of the largest law firms on Long Island. With offices in Mineola and Manhattan, the firm's practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law, tax law, employment and labor law, social media law, partnerships, limited liability companies and joint ventures, litigation (commercial, estate and trust, bankruptcy and tax), as well as alternative dispute resolution, real estate, tax-exempt organizations, wills & trusts, estate planning & administration, construction law, employee benefits and executive compensation, government relations and regulatory affairs.Meltzer Lippe Strategies was formed to supplement the firm's legal advice with sophisticated strategic planning relevant to all levels of government. Former U. S. Congressman Steve Israel, with his more than 25 years in the public service arena, will advise firm clients on current government trends and provide direction to the right government agencies. Israel will not conduct lobbying activities.Former United States Congressman Steve Israel (left) and Meltzer Lippe Chairman Lew Meltzer will welcome Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York to the Meltzer Lippe Forum Wednesday, September 27, at the Meltzer Lippe offices in Mineola, NY.